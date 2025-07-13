SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / No Worry
Brijesh Jaiswal

No Worry

Brijesh Jaiswal
0 comentários
24 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 -53%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
O estilo de negociação mudou, parte do histórico é excluída do cálculo das estatísticas. Como o crescimento na Signals é calculado?
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 129
Negociações com lucro:
954 (84.49%)
Negociações com perda:
175 (15.50%)
Melhor negociação:
55.51 USD
Pior negociação:
-107.54 USD
Lucro bruto:
938.73 USD (73 151 pips)
Perda bruta:
-785.85 USD (60 411 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
59 (34.54 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
153.29 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.07
Atividade de negociação:
82.19%
Depósito máximo carregado:
71.13%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
11
Tempo médio de espera:
10 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.47
Negociações longas:
624 (55.27%)
Negociações curtas:
505 (44.73%)
Fator de lucro:
1.19
Valor esperado:
0.14 USD
Lucro médio:
0.98 USD
Perda média:
-4.49 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-279.24 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-279.24 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
-20.54%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
11.98 USD
Máximo:
322.78 USD (63.99%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
65.91% (322.78 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
70.46% (30.91 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURAUD 370
EURUSD 288
GBPUSD 178
USDJPY 142
USDCHF 74
USDCAD 28
AUDUSD 23
EURGBP 15
EURCHF 8
AUDNZD 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURAUD -4
EURUSD -51
GBPUSD 108
USDJPY 52
USDCHF 24
USDCAD 8
AUDUSD 7
EURGBP 5
EURCHF 3
AUDNZD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURAUD 156
EURUSD 2.3K
GBPUSD 5.6K
USDJPY 2.1K
USDCHF 1.7K
USDCAD 290
AUDUSD 364
EURGBP 499
EURCHF 180
AUDNZD 50
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +55.51 USD
Pior negociação: -108 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +34.54 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -279.24 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN-3" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-06
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.25 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.31 × 170
Exness-Real17
0.34 × 416
ThreeTrader-Live
0.41 × 203
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.45 × 60
RoboForex-ECN
0.46 × 701
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.54 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.60 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.63 × 64
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.77 × 137
DooPrime-Live 2
0.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.89 × 37
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.98 × 48
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
55 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Elijahs Grid: AI-Powered Multi-Pair Trading for Explosive Growth

Unlock the power of algorithmic trading with **Elijahs Grid**, an AI-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously—EURUSD, GBPUSD & USDJPY,—maximizing your profit potential across diverse markets! Built on cutting-edge machine learning and advanced algorithms, this EA combines the precision of Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR, and RSI with multi-timeframe analysis (M1-H4) to deliver high-probability trades.

Why Subscribe to Elijahs Grid?
Multi-Pair Mastery: Trade 3 major pairs at once, diversifying your portfolio and capturing opportunities across global markets.  
AI & Algorithm-Driven: Powered by machine learning, our EA adapts to market volatility, using ATR-based filters to ensure trades are placed only in optimal conditions.  
Dynamic Grid Strategy: Utilizes 1-3 grid levels with a 1.3x lot progression (starting at a conservative Base Lot of 0.01) and optional martingale for high drawdown scenarios, balanced by strict safety controls like drawdown limits, equity protection, and daily P/L caps.  
Volatility-Smart Risk Control: Trades are filtered by ATR (14-period) to avoid low-volatility traps and excessive market noise, ensuring smarter entries and exits.  

Potential Growth – What Can You Expect?
With a recommended starting deposit of just $40-$100 for low-risk settings, Elijahs Grid has the potential to deliver impressive returns. Based on historical performance and multi-pair diversification:  

Expected Annual Growth: Subscribers can target 50%-100% returns per year with conservative settings (Base Lot 0.01). For example, a $100 account could potentially grow to $150-$200 in a year, assuming consistent market conditions and proper risk management.  
Multi-Pair Advantage: Trading 5 pairs simultaneously increases your exposure to profitable opportunities, amplifying your gains compared to single-pair strategies. Each pair contributes to overall growth, making your portfolio more resilient and dynamic.  
Scalable Profits: As your account grows, you can scale up lot sizes while maintaining the same risk profile, potentially compounding your returns even further!  


Why Elijahs Grid Stands Out   

- Proven Logic: Grid trading with volatility filters and safety controls ensures sustainable growth without reckless risk.  
- Low Entry Barrier: Start with as little as $40, making this accessible for traders of all levels.  
- Transparency: Developed by Brijesh Jaiswal.  

Join the Future of Trading!    
Don’t miss out on the chance to grow your account with an AI-driven, algorithm-based powerhouse. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader, **Elijahs Grid** offers a hands-free solution to capitalize on the forex market’s biggest pairs. Subscribe now and start your journey toward consistent, multi-pair profits—your account could double in a year! 🚀  

**Subscribe Today and let Elijahs Grid trade smarter for you!**


Sem comentários
2025.12.23 00:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 18:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 17:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 02:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 04:47
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 03:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 16:52
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 11:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 11:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 10:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 21:15
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 16:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 15:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 14:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 07:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 02:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 21:36
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 19:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 18:27
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 14:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar