Brijesh Jaiswal

No Worry

Brijesh Jaiswal
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 746%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
641
Profit Trade:
523 (81.59%)
Loss Trade:
118 (18.41%)
Best Trade:
55.51 USD
Worst Trade:
-22.31 USD
Profitto lordo:
635.05 USD (50 088 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-281.17 USD (28 369 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
34 (23.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
153.29 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
81.46%
Massimo carico di deposito:
71.13%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
128
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
10.34
Long Trade:
333 (51.95%)
Short Trade:
308 (48.05%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.26
Profitto previsto:
0.55 USD
Profitto medio:
1.21 USD
Perdita media:
-2.38 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-26.45 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-26.45 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
238.57%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
11.98 USD
Massimale:
34.24 USD (14.31%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
30.52% (16.93 USD)
Per equità:
70.46% (30.91 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURAUD 232
EURUSD 181
USDJPY 114
GBPUSD 96
USDCHF 18
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURAUD 73
EURUSD 206
USDJPY 41
GBPUSD 27
USDCHF 7
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURAUD 9.4K
EURUSD 9.6K
USDJPY 1.3K
GBPUSD 977
USDCHF 588
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +55.51 USD
Worst Trade: -22 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +23.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -26.45 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 6
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.31 × 139
Exness-Real17
0.32 × 400
RoboForex-ECN
0.44 × 626
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.45 × 60
ThreeTrader-Live
0.46 × 184
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.54 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.67 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.67 × 36
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.78 × 114
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.97 × 35
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
1.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.46 × 26
50 più
Elijahs Grid: AI-Powered Multi-Pair Trading for Explosive Growth

Unlock the power of algorithmic trading with **Elijahs Grid**, an AI-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously—EURUSD, GBPUSD & USDJPY,—maximizing your profit potential across diverse markets! Built on cutting-edge machine learning and advanced algorithms, this EA combines the precision of Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR, and RSI with multi-timeframe analysis (M1-H4) to deliver high-probability trades.

Why Subscribe to Elijahs Grid?
Multi-Pair Mastery: Trade 3 major pairs at once, diversifying your portfolio and capturing opportunities across global markets.  
AI & Algorithm-Driven: Powered by machine learning, our EA adapts to market volatility, using ATR-based filters to ensure trades are placed only in optimal conditions.  
Dynamic Grid Strategy: Utilizes 1-3 grid levels with a 1.3x lot progression (starting at a conservative Base Lot of 0.01) and optional martingale for high drawdown scenarios, balanced by strict safety controls like drawdown limits, equity protection, and daily P/L caps.  
Volatility-Smart Risk Control: Trades are filtered by ATR (14-period) to avoid low-volatility traps and excessive market noise, ensuring smarter entries and exits.  

Potential Growth – What Can You Expect?
With a recommended starting deposit of just $40-$100 for low-risk settings, Elijahs Grid has the potential to deliver impressive returns. Based on historical performance and multi-pair diversification:  

Expected Annual Growth: Subscribers can target 50%-100% returns per year with conservative settings (Base Lot 0.01). For example, a $100 account could potentially grow to $150-$200 in a year, assuming consistent market conditions and proper risk management.  
Multi-Pair Advantage: Trading 5 pairs simultaneously increases your exposure to profitable opportunities, amplifying your gains compared to single-pair strategies. Each pair contributes to overall growth, making your portfolio more resilient and dynamic.  
Scalable Profits: As your account grows, you can scale up lot sizes while maintaining the same risk profile, potentially compounding your returns even further!  


Why Elijahs Grid Stands Out   

- Proven Logic: Grid trading with volatility filters and safety controls ensures sustainable growth without reckless risk.  
- Low Entry Barrier: Start with as little as $40, making this accessible for traders of all levels.  
- Transparency: Developed by Brijesh Jaiswal.  

Join the Future of Trading!    
Don’t miss out on the chance to grow your account with an AI-driven, algorithm-based powerhouse. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader, **Elijahs Grid** offers a hands-free solution to capitalize on the forex market’s biggest pairs. Subscribe now and start your journey toward consistent, multi-pair profits—your account could double in a year! 🚀  

**Subscribe Today and let Elijahs Grid trade smarter for you!**


