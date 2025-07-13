- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
641
Profit Trade:
523 (81.59%)
Loss Trade:
118 (18.41%)
Best Trade:
55.51 USD
Worst Trade:
-22.31 USD
Profitto lordo:
635.05 USD (50 088 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-281.17 USD (28 369 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
34 (23.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
153.29 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
81.46%
Massimo carico di deposito:
71.13%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
128
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
10.34
Long Trade:
333 (51.95%)
Short Trade:
308 (48.05%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.26
Profitto previsto:
0.55 USD
Profitto medio:
1.21 USD
Perdita media:
-2.38 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-26.45 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-26.45 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
238.57%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
11.98 USD
Massimale:
34.24 USD (14.31%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
30.52% (16.93 USD)
Per equità:
70.46% (30.91 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUD
|232
|EURUSD
|181
|USDJPY
|114
|GBPUSD
|96
|USDCHF
|18
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURAUD
|73
|EURUSD
|206
|USDJPY
|41
|GBPUSD
|27
|USDCHF
|7
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURAUD
|9.4K
|EURUSD
|9.6K
|USDJPY
|1.3K
|GBPUSD
|977
|USDCHF
|588
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +55.51 USD
Worst Trade: -22 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +23.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -26.45 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 6
|
EightcapLtd-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.06 × 16
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.21 × 627
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 1415
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 278
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.31 × 139
|
Exness-Real17
|0.32 × 400
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.44 × 626
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.45 × 60
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.46 × 184
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.54 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.67 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.67 × 36
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 828
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.75 × 562
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.78 × 114
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.97 × 35
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|1.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.32 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.46 × 26
Elijahs Grid: AI-Powered Multi-Pair Trading for Explosive Growth
Unlock the power of algorithmic trading with **Elijahs Grid**, an AI-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously—EURUSD, GBPUSD & USDJPY,—maximizing your profit potential across diverse markets! Built on cutting-edge machine learning and advanced algorithms, this EA combines the precision of Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR, and RSI with multi-timeframe analysis (M1-H4) to deliver high-probability trades.
Why Subscribe to Elijahs Grid?
Multi-Pair Mastery: Trade 3 major pairs at once, diversifying your portfolio and capturing opportunities across global markets.
AI & Algorithm-Driven: Powered by machine learning, our EA adapts to market volatility, using ATR-based filters to ensure trades are placed only in optimal conditions.
Dynamic Grid Strategy: Utilizes 1-3 grid levels with a 1.3x lot progression (starting at a conservative Base Lot of 0.01) and optional martingale for high drawdown scenarios, balanced by strict safety controls like drawdown limits, equity protection, and daily P/L caps.
Volatility-Smart Risk Control: Trades are filtered by ATR (14-period) to avoid low-volatility traps and excessive market noise, ensuring smarter entries and exits.
Potential Growth – What Can You Expect?
With a recommended starting deposit of just $40-$100 for low-risk settings, Elijahs Grid has the potential to deliver impressive returns. Based on historical performance and multi-pair diversification:
Expected Annual Growth: Subscribers can target 50%-100% returns per year with conservative settings (Base Lot 0.01). For example, a $100 account could potentially grow to $150-$200 in a year, assuming consistent market conditions and proper risk management.
Multi-Pair Advantage: Trading 5 pairs simultaneously increases your exposure to profitable opportunities, amplifying your gains compared to single-pair strategies. Each pair contributes to overall growth, making your portfolio more resilient and dynamic.
Scalable Profits: As your account grows, you can scale up lot sizes while maintaining the same risk profile, potentially compounding your returns even further!
Why Elijahs Grid Stands Out
- Proven Logic: Grid trading with volatility filters and safety controls ensures sustainable growth without reckless risk.
- Low Entry Barrier: Start with as little as $40, making this accessible for traders of all levels.
- Transparency: Developed by Brijesh Jaiswal.
Join the Future of Trading!
Don’t miss out on the chance to grow your account with an AI-driven, algorithm-based powerhouse. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader, **Elijahs Grid** offers a hands-free solution to capitalize on the forex market’s biggest pairs. Subscribe now and start your journey toward consistent, multi-pair profits—your account could double in a year! 🚀
**Subscribe Today and let Elijahs Grid trade smarter for you!**
