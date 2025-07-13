시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / No Worry
Brijesh Jaiswal

No Worry

Brijesh Jaiswal
0 리뷰
26
0 / 0 USD
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -51%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
거래 스타일이 변경되었습니다. 내역의 일부는 통계에 포함되지 않습니다. 시그널 서비스를 통한 수익의 증가는 어떻게 계산됩니까?
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 141
이익 거래:
966 (84.66%)
손실 거래:
175 (15.34%)
최고의 거래:
55.51 USD
최악의 거래:
-107.54 USD
총 수익:
944.36 USD (73 503 pips)
총 손실:
-785.85 USD (60 411 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
59 (34.54 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
153.29 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
0.07
거래 활동:
83.20%
최대 입금량:
71.13%
최근 거래:
9 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
8
평균 유지 시간:
10 시간
회복 요인:
0.49
롱(주식매수):
634 (55.57%)
숏(주식차입매도):
507 (44.43%)
수익 요인:
1.20
기대수익:
0.14 USD
평균 이익:
0.98 USD
평균 손실:
-4.49 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-279.24 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-279.24 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
-16.54%
연간 예측:
-100.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
11.98 USD
최대한의:
322.78 USD (63.99%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
65.91% (322.78 USD)
자본금별:
70.46% (30.91 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURAUD 372
EURUSD 293
GBPUSD 178
USDJPY 142
USDCHF 79
USDCAD 28
AUDUSD 23
EURGBP 15
EURCHF 8
AUDNZD 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURAUD -4
EURUSD -50
GBPUSD 108
USDJPY 52
USDCHF 28
USDCAD 8
AUDUSD 7
EURGBP 5
EURCHF 3
AUDNZD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURAUD 216
EURUSD 2.5K
GBPUSD 5.6K
USDJPY 2.1K
USDCHF 1.8K
USDCAD 290
AUDUSD 364
EURGBP 499
EURCHF 180
AUDNZD 50
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +55.51 USD
최악의 거래: -108 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +34.54 USD
연속 최대 손실: -279.24 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN-3"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-06
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.25 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.31 × 170
Exness-Real17
0.34 × 416
ThreeTrader-Live
0.41 × 203
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.45 × 60
RoboForex-ECN
0.46 × 701
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.54 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.60 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.63 × 64
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.77 × 137
DooPrime-Live 2
0.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.89 × 37
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.98 × 48
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
55 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
Elijahs Grid: AI-Powered Multi-Pair Trading for Explosive Growth

Unlock the power of algorithmic trading with **Elijahs Grid**, an AI-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously—EURUSD, GBPUSD & USDJPY,—maximizing your profit potential across diverse markets! Built on cutting-edge machine learning and advanced algorithms, this EA combines the precision of Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR, and RSI with multi-timeframe analysis (M1-H4) to deliver high-probability trades.

Why Subscribe to Elijahs Grid?
Multi-Pair Mastery: Trade 3 major pairs at once, diversifying your portfolio and capturing opportunities across global markets.  
AI & Algorithm-Driven: Powered by machine learning, our EA adapts to market volatility, using ATR-based filters to ensure trades are placed only in optimal conditions.  
Dynamic Grid Strategy: Utilizes 1-3 grid levels with a 1.3x lot progression (starting at a conservative Base Lot of 0.01) and optional martingale for high drawdown scenarios, balanced by strict safety controls like drawdown limits, equity protection, and daily P/L caps.  
Volatility-Smart Risk Control: Trades are filtered by ATR (14-period) to avoid low-volatility traps and excessive market noise, ensuring smarter entries and exits.  

Potential Growth – What Can You Expect?
With a recommended starting deposit of just $40-$100 for low-risk settings, Elijahs Grid has the potential to deliver impressive returns. Based on historical performance and multi-pair diversification:  

Expected Annual Growth: Subscribers can target 50%-100% returns per year with conservative settings (Base Lot 0.01). For example, a $100 account could potentially grow to $150-$200 in a year, assuming consistent market conditions and proper risk management.  
Multi-Pair Advantage: Trading 5 pairs simultaneously increases your exposure to profitable opportunities, amplifying your gains compared to single-pair strategies. Each pair contributes to overall growth, making your portfolio more resilient and dynamic.  
Scalable Profits: As your account grows, you can scale up lot sizes while maintaining the same risk profile, potentially compounding your returns even further!  


Why Elijahs Grid Stands Out   

- Proven Logic: Grid trading with volatility filters and safety controls ensures sustainable growth without reckless risk.  
- Low Entry Barrier: Start with as little as $40, making this accessible for traders of all levels.  
- Transparency: Developed by Brijesh Jaiswal.  

Join the Future of Trading!    
Don’t miss out on the chance to grow your account with an AI-driven, algorithm-based powerhouse. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader, **Elijahs Grid** offers a hands-free solution to capitalize on the forex market’s biggest pairs. Subscribe now and start your journey toward consistent, multi-pair profits—your account could double in a year! 🚀  

**Subscribe Today and let Elijahs Grid trade smarter for you!**


리뷰 없음
2026.01.02 08:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 17:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 16:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 15:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 13:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 11:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 00:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 18:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 17:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 02:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 04:47
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 03:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 16:52
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 11:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 11:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 10:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 21:15
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 16:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 15:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 14:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오