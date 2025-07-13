- 성장
- 잔고
거래 스타일이 변경되었습니다. 내역의 일부는 통계에 포함되지 않습니다. 시그널 서비스를 통한 수익의 증가는 어떻게 계산됩니까?
- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
1 141
이익 거래:
966 (84.66%)
손실 거래:
175 (15.34%)
최고의 거래:
55.51 USD
최악의 거래:
-107.54 USD
총 수익:
944.36 USD (73 503 pips)
총 손실:
-785.85 USD (60 411 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
59 (34.54 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
153.29 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
0.07
거래 활동:
83.20%
최대 입금량:
71.13%
최근 거래:
9 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
8
평균 유지 시간:
10 시간
회복 요인:
0.49
롱(주식매수):
634 (55.57%)
숏(주식차입매도):
507 (44.43%)
수익 요인:
1.20
기대수익:
0.14 USD
평균 이익:
0.98 USD
평균 손실:
-4.49 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-279.24 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-279.24 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
-16.54%
연간 예측:
-100.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
11.98 USD
최대한의:
322.78 USD (63.99%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
65.91% (322.78 USD)
자본금별:
70.46% (30.91 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUD
|372
|EURUSD
|293
|GBPUSD
|178
|USDJPY
|142
|USDCHF
|79
|USDCAD
|28
|AUDUSD
|23
|EURGBP
|15
|EURCHF
|8
|AUDNZD
|3
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURAUD
|-4
|EURUSD
|-50
|GBPUSD
|108
|USDJPY
|52
|USDCHF
|28
|USDCAD
|8
|AUDUSD
|7
|EURGBP
|5
|EURCHF
|3
|AUDNZD
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURAUD
|216
|EURUSD
|2.5K
|GBPUSD
|5.6K
|USDJPY
|2.1K
|USDCHF
|1.8K
|USDCAD
|290
|AUDUSD
|364
|EURGBP
|499
|EURCHF
|180
|AUDNZD
|50
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +55.51 USD
최악의 거래: -108 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +34.54 USD
연속 최대 손실: -279.24 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN-3"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-06
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.06 × 16
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.21 × 627
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 1415
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.25 × 12
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 278
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.31 × 170
|
Exness-Real17
|0.34 × 416
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.41 × 203
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.45 × 60
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.46 × 701
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.54 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.60 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.63 × 64
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 828
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.75 × 562
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.77 × 137
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.80 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.89 × 37
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.98 × 48
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
Elijahs Grid: AI-Powered Multi-Pair Trading for Explosive Growth
Unlock the power of algorithmic trading with **Elijahs Grid**, an AI-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously—EURUSD, GBPUSD & USDJPY,—maximizing your profit potential across diverse markets! Built on cutting-edge machine learning and advanced algorithms, this EA combines the precision of Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR, and RSI with multi-timeframe analysis (M1-H4) to deliver high-probability trades.
Why Subscribe to Elijahs Grid?
Multi-Pair Mastery: Trade 3 major pairs at once, diversifying your portfolio and capturing opportunities across global markets.
AI & Algorithm-Driven: Powered by machine learning, our EA adapts to market volatility, using ATR-based filters to ensure trades are placed only in optimal conditions.
Dynamic Grid Strategy: Utilizes 1-3 grid levels with a 1.3x lot progression (starting at a conservative Base Lot of 0.01) and optional martingale for high drawdown scenarios, balanced by strict safety controls like drawdown limits, equity protection, and daily P/L caps.
Volatility-Smart Risk Control: Trades are filtered by ATR (14-period) to avoid low-volatility traps and excessive market noise, ensuring smarter entries and exits.
Potential Growth – What Can You Expect?
With a recommended starting deposit of just $40-$100 for low-risk settings, Elijahs Grid has the potential to deliver impressive returns. Based on historical performance and multi-pair diversification:
Expected Annual Growth: Subscribers can target 50%-100% returns per year with conservative settings (Base Lot 0.01). For example, a $100 account could potentially grow to $150-$200 in a year, assuming consistent market conditions and proper risk management.
Multi-Pair Advantage: Trading 5 pairs simultaneously increases your exposure to profitable opportunities, amplifying your gains compared to single-pair strategies. Each pair contributes to overall growth, making your portfolio more resilient and dynamic.
Scalable Profits: As your account grows, you can scale up lot sizes while maintaining the same risk profile, potentially compounding your returns even further!
Why Elijahs Grid Stands Out
- Proven Logic: Grid trading with volatility filters and safety controls ensures sustainable growth without reckless risk.
- Low Entry Barrier: Start with as little as $40, making this accessible for traders of all levels.
- Transparency: Developed by Brijesh Jaiswal.
Join the Future of Trading!
Don’t miss out on the chance to grow your account with an AI-driven, algorithm-based powerhouse. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader, **Elijahs Grid** offers a hands-free solution to capitalize on the forex market’s biggest pairs. Subscribe now and start your journey toward consistent, multi-pair profits—your account could double in a year! 🚀
**Subscribe Today and let Elijahs Grid trade smarter for you!**
리뷰 없음