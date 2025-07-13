- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
641
Bénéfice trades:
523 (81.59%)
Perte trades:
118 (18.41%)
Meilleure transaction:
55.51 USD
Pire transaction:
-22.31 USD
Bénéfice brut:
635.05 USD (50 088 pips)
Perte brute:
-281.17 USD (28 369 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
34 (23.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
153.29 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
81.46%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
71.13%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
128
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
10.34
Longs trades:
333 (51.95%)
Courts trades:
308 (48.05%)
Facteur de profit:
2.26
Rendement attendu:
0.55 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.21 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.38 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-26.45 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-26.45 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
238.57%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
11.98 USD
Maximal:
34.24 USD (14.31%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
30.52% (16.93 USD)
Par fonds propres:
70.46% (30.91 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUD
|232
|EURUSD
|181
|USDJPY
|114
|GBPUSD
|96
|USDCHF
|18
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURAUD
|73
|EURUSD
|206
|USDJPY
|41
|GBPUSD
|27
|USDCHF
|7
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURAUD
|9.4K
|EURUSD
|9.6K
|USDJPY
|1.3K
|GBPUSD
|977
|USDCHF
|588
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +55.51 USD
Pire transaction: -22 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +23.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -26.45 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN-3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 6
|
EightcapLtd-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.06 × 16
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.21 × 627
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 1415
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 278
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.31 × 139
|
Exness-Real17
|0.32 × 400
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.44 × 626
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.45 × 60
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.46 × 184
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.54 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.67 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.67 × 36
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 828
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.75 × 562
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.78 × 114
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.97 × 35
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|1.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.32 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.46 × 26
Elijahs Grid: AI-Powered Multi-Pair Trading for Explosive Growth
Unlock the power of algorithmic trading with **Elijahs Grid**, an AI-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously—EURUSD, GBPUSD & USDJPY,—maximizing your profit potential across diverse markets! Built on cutting-edge machine learning and advanced algorithms, this EA combines the precision of Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR, and RSI with multi-timeframe analysis (M1-H4) to deliver high-probability trades.
Why Subscribe to Elijahs Grid?
Multi-Pair Mastery: Trade 3 major pairs at once, diversifying your portfolio and capturing opportunities across global markets.
AI & Algorithm-Driven: Powered by machine learning, our EA adapts to market volatility, using ATR-based filters to ensure trades are placed only in optimal conditions.
Dynamic Grid Strategy: Utilizes 1-3 grid levels with a 1.3x lot progression (starting at a conservative Base Lot of 0.01) and optional martingale for high drawdown scenarios, balanced by strict safety controls like drawdown limits, equity protection, and daily P/L caps.
Volatility-Smart Risk Control: Trades are filtered by ATR (14-period) to avoid low-volatility traps and excessive market noise, ensuring smarter entries and exits.
Potential Growth – What Can You Expect?
With a recommended starting deposit of just $40-$100 for low-risk settings, Elijahs Grid has the potential to deliver impressive returns. Based on historical performance and multi-pair diversification:
Expected Annual Growth: Subscribers can target 50%-100% returns per year with conservative settings (Base Lot 0.01). For example, a $100 account could potentially grow to $150-$200 in a year, assuming consistent market conditions and proper risk management.
Multi-Pair Advantage: Trading 5 pairs simultaneously increases your exposure to profitable opportunities, amplifying your gains compared to single-pair strategies. Each pair contributes to overall growth, making your portfolio more resilient and dynamic.
Scalable Profits: As your account grows, you can scale up lot sizes while maintaining the same risk profile, potentially compounding your returns even further!
Why Elijahs Grid Stands Out
- Proven Logic: Grid trading with volatility filters and safety controls ensures sustainable growth without reckless risk.
- Low Entry Barrier: Start with as little as $40, making this accessible for traders of all levels.
- Transparency: Developed by Brijesh Jaiswal.
Join the Future of Trading!
Don’t miss out on the chance to grow your account with an AI-driven, algorithm-based powerhouse. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader, **Elijahs Grid** offers a hands-free solution to capitalize on the forex market’s biggest pairs. Subscribe now and start your journey toward consistent, multi-pair profits—your account could double in a year! 🚀
**Subscribe Today and let Elijahs Grid trade smarter for you!**
