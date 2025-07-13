- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
1 127
盈利交易:
952 (84.47%)
亏损交易:
175 (15.53%)
最好交易:
55.51 USD
最差交易:
-107.54 USD
毛利:
938.32 USD (73 091 pips)
毛利亏损:
-785.85 USD (60 411 pips)
最大连续赢利:
59 (34.54 USD)
最大连续盈利:
153.29 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
82.19%
最大入金加载:
71.13%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
18
平均持有时间:
10 小时
采收率:
0.47
长期交易:
622 (55.19%)
短期交易:
505 (44.81%)
利润因子:
1.19
预期回报:
0.14 USD
平均利润:
0.99 USD
平均损失:
-4.49 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-279.24 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-279.24 USD (5)
每月增长:
-17.14%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
11.98 USD
最大值:
322.78 USD (63.99%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
65.91% (322.78 USD)
净值:
70.46% (30.91 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUD
|369
|EURUSD
|287
|GBPUSD
|178
|USDJPY
|142
|USDCHF
|74
|USDCAD
|28
|AUDUSD
|23
|EURGBP
|15
|EURCHF
|8
|AUDNZD
|3
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURAUD
|-4
|EURUSD
|-51
|GBPUSD
|108
|USDJPY
|52
|USDCHF
|24
|USDCAD
|8
|AUDUSD
|7
|EURGBP
|5
|EURCHF
|3
|AUDNZD
|1
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURAUD
|127
|EURUSD
|2.3K
|GBPUSD
|5.6K
|USDJPY
|2.1K
|USDCHF
|1.7K
|USDCAD
|290
|AUDUSD
|364
|EURGBP
|499
|EURCHF
|180
|AUDNZD
|50
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +55.51 USD
最差交易: -108 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +34.54 USD
最大连续亏损: -279.24 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN-3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-06
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.06 × 16
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.21 × 627
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 1415
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.25 × 12
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 278
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.31 × 170
|
Exness-Real17
|0.34 × 416
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.41 × 203
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.45 × 60
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.46 × 701
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.54 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.60 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.63 × 64
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 828
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.75 × 562
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.77 × 137
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.80 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.89 × 37
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.98 × 48
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
Elijahs Grid: AI-Powered Multi-Pair Trading for Explosive Growth
Unlock the power of algorithmic trading with **Elijahs Grid**, an AI-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously—EURUSD, GBPUSD & USDJPY,—maximizing your profit potential across diverse markets! Built on cutting-edge machine learning and advanced algorithms, this EA combines the precision of Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR, and RSI with multi-timeframe analysis (M1-H4) to deliver high-probability trades.
Why Subscribe to Elijahs Grid?
Multi-Pair Mastery: Trade 3 major pairs at once, diversifying your portfolio and capturing opportunities across global markets.
AI & Algorithm-Driven: Powered by machine learning, our EA adapts to market volatility, using ATR-based filters to ensure trades are placed only in optimal conditions.
Dynamic Grid Strategy: Utilizes 1-3 grid levels with a 1.3x lot progression (starting at a conservative Base Lot of 0.01) and optional martingale for high drawdown scenarios, balanced by strict safety controls like drawdown limits, equity protection, and daily P/L caps.
Volatility-Smart Risk Control: Trades are filtered by ATR (14-period) to avoid low-volatility traps and excessive market noise, ensuring smarter entries and exits.
Potential Growth – What Can You Expect?
With a recommended starting deposit of just $40-$100 for low-risk settings, Elijahs Grid has the potential to deliver impressive returns. Based on historical performance and multi-pair diversification:
Expected Annual Growth: Subscribers can target 50%-100% returns per year with conservative settings (Base Lot 0.01). For example, a $100 account could potentially grow to $150-$200 in a year, assuming consistent market conditions and proper risk management.
Multi-Pair Advantage: Trading 5 pairs simultaneously increases your exposure to profitable opportunities, amplifying your gains compared to single-pair strategies. Each pair contributes to overall growth, making your portfolio more resilient and dynamic.
Scalable Profits: As your account grows, you can scale up lot sizes while maintaining the same risk profile, potentially compounding your returns even further!
Why Elijahs Grid Stands Out
- Proven Logic: Grid trading with volatility filters and safety controls ensures sustainable growth without reckless risk.
- Low Entry Barrier: Start with as little as $40, making this accessible for traders of all levels.
- Transparency: Developed by Brijesh Jaiswal.
Join the Future of Trading!
Don’t miss out on the chance to grow your account with an AI-driven, algorithm-based powerhouse. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader, **Elijahs Grid** offers a hands-free solution to capitalize on the forex market’s biggest pairs. Subscribe now and start your journey toward consistent, multi-pair profits—your account could double in a year! 🚀
**Subscribe Today and let Elijahs Grid trade smarter for you!**
