Brijesh Jaiswal

No Worry

Brijesh Jaiswal
0条评论
24
0 / 0 USD
增长自 2025 -53%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
交易样式已更改。统计数据中不包含部分历史记录。 信号中的增长率是怎样计算的?
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 127
盈利交易:
952 (84.47%)
亏损交易:
175 (15.53%)
最好交易:
55.51 USD
最差交易:
-107.54 USD
毛利:
938.32 USD (73 091 pips)
毛利亏损:
-785.85 USD (60 411 pips)
最大连续赢利:
59 (34.54 USD)
最大连续盈利:
153.29 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
82.19%
最大入金加载:
71.13%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
18
平均持有时间:
10 小时
采收率:
0.47
长期交易:
622 (55.19%)
短期交易:
505 (44.81%)
利润因子:
1.19
预期回报:
0.14 USD
平均利润:
0.99 USD
平均损失:
-4.49 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-279.24 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-279.24 USD (5)
每月增长:
-17.14%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
11.98 USD
最大值:
322.78 USD (63.99%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
65.91% (322.78 USD)
净值:
70.46% (30.91 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURAUD 369
EURUSD 287
GBPUSD 178
USDJPY 142
USDCHF 74
USDCAD 28
AUDUSD 23
EURGBP 15
EURCHF 8
AUDNZD 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURAUD -4
EURUSD -51
GBPUSD 108
USDJPY 52
USDCHF 24
USDCAD 8
AUDUSD 7
EURGBP 5
EURCHF 3
AUDNZD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURAUD 127
EURUSD 2.3K
GBPUSD 5.6K
USDJPY 2.1K
USDCHF 1.7K
USDCAD 290
AUDUSD 364
EURGBP 499
EURCHF 180
AUDNZD 50
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +55.51 USD
最差交易: -108 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +34.54 USD
最大连续亏损: -279.24 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN-3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-06
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.25 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.31 × 170
Exness-Real17
0.34 × 416
ThreeTrader-Live
0.41 × 203
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.45 × 60
RoboForex-ECN
0.46 × 701
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.54 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.60 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.63 × 64
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.77 × 137
DooPrime-Live 2
0.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.89 × 37
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.98 × 48
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
55 更多...
Elijahs Grid: AI-Powered Multi-Pair Trading for Explosive Growth

Unlock the power of algorithmic trading with **Elijahs Grid**, an AI-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously—EURUSD, GBPUSD & USDJPY,—maximizing your profit potential across diverse markets! Built on cutting-edge machine learning and advanced algorithms, this EA combines the precision of Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR, and RSI with multi-timeframe analysis (M1-H4) to deliver high-probability trades.

Why Subscribe to Elijahs Grid?
Multi-Pair Mastery: Trade 3 major pairs at once, diversifying your portfolio and capturing opportunities across global markets.  
AI & Algorithm-Driven: Powered by machine learning, our EA adapts to market volatility, using ATR-based filters to ensure trades are placed only in optimal conditions.  
Dynamic Grid Strategy: Utilizes 1-3 grid levels with a 1.3x lot progression (starting at a conservative Base Lot of 0.01) and optional martingale for high drawdown scenarios, balanced by strict safety controls like drawdown limits, equity protection, and daily P/L caps.  
Volatility-Smart Risk Control: Trades are filtered by ATR (14-period) to avoid low-volatility traps and excessive market noise, ensuring smarter entries and exits.  

Potential Growth – What Can You Expect?
With a recommended starting deposit of just $40-$100 for low-risk settings, Elijahs Grid has the potential to deliver impressive returns. Based on historical performance and multi-pair diversification:  

Expected Annual Growth: Subscribers can target 50%-100% returns per year with conservative settings (Base Lot 0.01). For example, a $100 account could potentially grow to $150-$200 in a year, assuming consistent market conditions and proper risk management.  
Multi-Pair Advantage: Trading 5 pairs simultaneously increases your exposure to profitable opportunities, amplifying your gains compared to single-pair strategies. Each pair contributes to overall growth, making your portfolio more resilient and dynamic.  
Scalable Profits: As your account grows, you can scale up lot sizes while maintaining the same risk profile, potentially compounding your returns even further!  


Why Elijahs Grid Stands Out   

- Proven Logic: Grid trading with volatility filters and safety controls ensures sustainable growth without reckless risk.  
- Low Entry Barrier: Start with as little as $40, making this accessible for traders of all levels.  
- Transparency: Developed by Brijesh Jaiswal.  

Join the Future of Trading!    
Don’t miss out on the chance to grow your account with an AI-driven, algorithm-based powerhouse. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader, **Elijahs Grid** offers a hands-free solution to capitalize on the forex market’s biggest pairs. Subscribe now and start your journey toward consistent, multi-pair profits—your account could double in a year! 🚀  

**Subscribe Today and let Elijahs Grid trade smarter for you!**


没有评论
2025.12.23 00:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 18:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 17:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 02:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 04:47
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
