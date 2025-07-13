SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / No Worry
Brijesh Jaiswal

No Worry

Brijesh Jaiswal
0 reviews
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -53%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 127
Profit Trades:
952 (84.47%)
Loss Trades:
175 (15.53%)
Best trade:
55.51 USD
Worst trade:
-107.54 USD
Gross Profit:
938.32 USD (73 091 pips)
Gross Loss:
-785.85 USD (60 411 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
59 (34.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153.29 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
82.19%
Max deposit load:
71.13%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.47
Long Trades:
622 (55.19%)
Short Trades:
505 (44.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
0.14 USD
Average Profit:
0.99 USD
Average Loss:
-4.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-279.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-279.24 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-17.14%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.98 USD
Maximal:
322.78 USD (63.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.91% (322.78 USD)
By Equity:
70.46% (30.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURAUD 369
EURUSD 287
GBPUSD 178
USDJPY 142
USDCHF 74
USDCAD 28
AUDUSD 23
EURGBP 15
EURCHF 8
AUDNZD 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD -4
EURUSD -51
GBPUSD 108
USDJPY 52
USDCHF 24
USDCAD 8
AUDUSD 7
EURGBP 5
EURCHF 3
AUDNZD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD 127
EURUSD 2.3K
GBPUSD 5.6K
USDJPY 2.1K
USDCHF 1.7K
USDCAD 290
AUDUSD 364
EURGBP 499
EURCHF 180
AUDNZD 50
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +55.51 USD
Worst trade: -108 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -279.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-06
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.25 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.31 × 170
Exness-Real17
0.34 × 416
ThreeTrader-Live
0.41 × 203
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.45 × 60
RoboForex-ECN
0.46 × 701
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.54 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.60 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.63 × 64
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.77 × 137
DooPrime-Live 2
0.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.89 × 37
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.98 × 48
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
55 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Elijahs Grid: AI-Powered Multi-Pair Trading for Explosive Growth

Unlock the power of algorithmic trading with **Elijahs Grid**, an AI-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously—EURUSD, GBPUSD & USDJPY,—maximizing your profit potential across diverse markets! Built on cutting-edge machine learning and advanced algorithms, this EA combines the precision of Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR, and RSI with multi-timeframe analysis (M1-H4) to deliver high-probability trades.

Why Subscribe to Elijahs Grid?
Multi-Pair Mastery: Trade 3 major pairs at once, diversifying your portfolio and capturing opportunities across global markets.  
AI & Algorithm-Driven: Powered by machine learning, our EA adapts to market volatility, using ATR-based filters to ensure trades are placed only in optimal conditions.  
Dynamic Grid Strategy: Utilizes 1-3 grid levels with a 1.3x lot progression (starting at a conservative Base Lot of 0.01) and optional martingale for high drawdown scenarios, balanced by strict safety controls like drawdown limits, equity protection, and daily P/L caps.  
Volatility-Smart Risk Control: Trades are filtered by ATR (14-period) to avoid low-volatility traps and excessive market noise, ensuring smarter entries and exits.  

Potential Growth – What Can You Expect?
With a recommended starting deposit of just $40-$100 for low-risk settings, Elijahs Grid has the potential to deliver impressive returns. Based on historical performance and multi-pair diversification:  

Expected Annual Growth: Subscribers can target 50%-100% returns per year with conservative settings (Base Lot 0.01). For example, a $100 account could potentially grow to $150-$200 in a year, assuming consistent market conditions and proper risk management.  
Multi-Pair Advantage: Trading 5 pairs simultaneously increases your exposure to profitable opportunities, amplifying your gains compared to single-pair strategies. Each pair contributes to overall growth, making your portfolio more resilient and dynamic.  
Scalable Profits: As your account grows, you can scale up lot sizes while maintaining the same risk profile, potentially compounding your returns even further!  


Why Elijahs Grid Stands Out   

- Proven Logic: Grid trading with volatility filters and safety controls ensures sustainable growth without reckless risk.  
- Low Entry Barrier: Start with as little as $40, making this accessible for traders of all levels.  
- Transparency: Developed by Brijesh Jaiswal.  

Join the Future of Trading!    
Don’t miss out on the chance to grow your account with an AI-driven, algorithm-based powerhouse. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader, **Elijahs Grid** offers a hands-free solution to capitalize on the forex market’s biggest pairs. Subscribe now and start your journey toward consistent, multi-pair profits—your account could double in a year! 🚀  

**Subscribe Today and let Elijahs Grid trade smarter for you!**


No reviews
2025.12.23 00:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 18:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 17:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 02:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 04:47
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 03:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 16:52
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 11:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 11:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 10:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 21:15
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 16:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 15:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 14:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 07:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 02:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 21:36
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 19:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 18:27
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 14:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register