|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADc
|893
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|AUDCADc
|3.1K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|AUDCADc
|37K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework
This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.
Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:
-
Different logic and execution behavior
-
Independent risk parameters
-
Specific market condition responses
The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.
System Structure
-
Multi-strategy EA deployment
-
Risk segmented per EA & setup
-
Exposure managed at portfolio level
-
Floating drawdown is expected and monitored
-
Capital preservation comes first
This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.
Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.
Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade
