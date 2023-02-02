SinaisSeções
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS Membership EA 66114937

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
157 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2023 157%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
893
Negociações com lucro:
705 (78.94%)
Negociações com perda:
188 (21.05%)
Melhor negociação:
504.88 USD
Pior negociação:
-104.60 USD
Lucro bruto:
4 581.37 USD (123 689 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 469.59 USD (85 760 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
23 (9.91 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
825.08 USD (11)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.13
Atividade de negociação:
98.32%
Depósito máximo carregado:
58.22%
Último negócio:
18 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
8.30
Negociações longas:
529 (59.24%)
Negociações curtas:
364 (40.76%)
Fator de lucro:
3.12
Valor esperado:
3.48 USD
Lucro médio:
6.50 USD
Perda média:
-7.82 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-375.11 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-375.11 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
0.01%
Previsão anual:
0.17%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.83 USD
Máximo:
375.11 USD (6.77%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
9.66% (92.27 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
61.45% (2 659.89 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCADc 893
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCADc 3.1K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCADc 37K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +504.88 USD
Pior negociação: -105 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +9.91 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -375.11 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade

