- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADc
|893
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|AUDCADc
|3.1K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|AUDCADc
|37K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Sem dados
NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework
This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.
Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:
-
Different logic and execution behavior
-
Independent risk parameters
-
Specific market condition responses
The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.
System Structure
-
Multi-strategy EA deployment
-
Risk segmented per EA & setup
-
Exposure managed at portfolio level
-
Floating drawdown is expected and monitored
-
Capital preservation comes first
This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.
Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.
Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade
USD
USD
USD