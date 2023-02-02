СигналыРазделы
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS Membership EA 66114937

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 отзывов
Надежность
157 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2023 157%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
893
Прибыльных трейдов:
705 (78.94%)
Убыточных трейдов:
188 (21.05%)
Лучший трейд:
504.88 USD
Худший трейд:
-104.60 USD
Общая прибыль:
4 581.37 USD (123 689 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 469.59 USD (85 760 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
23 (9.91 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
825.08 USD (11)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.13
Торговая активность:
98.32%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
58.22%
Последний трейд:
19 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
6
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
8.30
Длинных трейдов:
529 (59.24%)
Коротких трейдов:
364 (40.76%)
Профит фактор:
3.12
Мат. ожидание:
3.48 USD
Средняя прибыль:
6.50 USD
Средний убыток:
-7.82 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-375.11 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-375.11 USD (6)
Прирост в месяц:
0.01%
Годовой прогноз:
0.17%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.83 USD
Максимальная:
375.11 USD (6.77%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
9.66% (92.27 USD)
По эквити:
61.45% (2 659.89 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
AUDCADc 893
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
AUDCADc 3.1K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
AUDCADc 37K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +504.88 USD
Худший трейд: -105 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 11
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +9.91 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -375.11 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade

Нет отзывов
2025.12.19 17:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 21:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.16 07:27
No swaps are charged
2025.10.16 07:27
No swaps are charged
2025.10.16 03:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 13:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.12 04:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.13 13:46
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.11 14:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.25 20:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 18:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.07 11:02
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 11:02
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 08:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 04:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
