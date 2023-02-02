- 成长
NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework
This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.
Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:
-
Different logic and execution behavior
-
Independent risk parameters
-
Specific market condition responses
The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.
System Structure
-
Multi-strategy EA deployment
-
Risk segmented per EA & setup
-
Exposure managed at portfolio level
-
Floating drawdown is expected and monitored
-
Capital preservation comes first
This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.
Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.
Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade
