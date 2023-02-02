SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / NS Membership EA 66114937
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS Membership EA 66114937

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
157 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 157%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
893
Gewinntrades:
705 (78.94%)
Verlusttrades:
188 (21.05%)
Bester Trade:
504.88 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-104.60 USD
Bruttoprofit:
4 581.37 USD (123 689 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 469.59 USD (85 760 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
23 (9.91 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
825.08 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading-Aktivität:
98.32%
Max deposit load:
58.22%
Letzter Trade:
18 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
6
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
8.30
Long-Positionen:
529 (59.24%)
Short-Positionen:
364 (40.76%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.12
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.48 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
6.50 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.82 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-375.11 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-375.11 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.01%
Jahresprognose:
0.17%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.83 USD
Maximaler:
375.11 USD (6.77%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.66% (92.27 USD)
Kapital:
61.45% (2 659.89 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCADc 893
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADc 3.1K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADc 37K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +504.88 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -105 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 11
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +9.91 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -375.11 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.19 17:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 21:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.16 07:27
No swaps are charged
2025.10.16 07:27
No swaps are charged
2025.10.16 03:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 13:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.12 04:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.13 13:46
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.11 14:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.25 20:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 18:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.07 11:02
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 11:02
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 08:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 04:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
NS Membership EA 66114937
30 USD pro Monat
157%
0
0
USD
4
USD
157
99%
893
78%
98%
3.11
3.48
USD
61%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.