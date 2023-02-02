- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADc
|896
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|AUDCADc
|3.1K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|AUDCADc
|37K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework
This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.
Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:
-
Different logic and execution behavior
-
Independent risk parameters
-
Specific market condition responses
The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.
System Structure
-
Multi-strategy EA deployment
-
Risk segmented per EA & setup
-
Exposure managed at portfolio level
-
Floating drawdown is expected and monitored
-
Capital preservation comes first
This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.
Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.
