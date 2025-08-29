クォートセクション
通貨 / XHB
XHB: SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF

114.56 USD 0.70 (0.61%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

XHBの今日の為替レートは、0.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり113.16の安値と115.00の高値で取引されました。

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
113.16 115.00
1年のレンジ
84.48 126.09
以前の終値
113.86
始値
114.20
買値
114.56
買値
114.86
安値
113.16
高値
115.00
出来高
11.175 K
1日の変化
0.61%
1ヶ月の変化
2.20%
6ヶ月の変化
18.40%
1年の変化
-8.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K