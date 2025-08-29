通貨 / XHB
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
XHB: SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF
114.56 USD 0.70 (0.61%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
XHBの今日の為替レートは、0.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり113.16の安値と115.00の高値で取引されました。
SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XHB News
- Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stock Market Runs To Highs; Palantir Leads New Buys
- Dow Jones Futures Rise After Fed Rate Cut, Nvidia Skids; Meta's Zuckerberg Ready To Connect
- NAHB Housing Market Index: Builder Confidence Low, Future Expectations Hit 6-Month High
- Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Awaits Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- Dow Jones Futures Rise: Tesla Soars On Elon Musk Stock Move; Nvidia Falls On China News
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, Meta Eye Buy Points, Tesla Races; Fed Meeting Ahead
- There’s just enough pain in the economy to boost the stock market — and one chart shows why
- Dow Jones Futures: New Bullish Phase For Market Rally? Tesla Leads 5 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, GE Vernova Lead New Buys As Oracle Drives AI Stocks
- Curveballs: U.S. Labor And Construction Activity Slows
- Dow Jones Futures: Oracle Soars On Huge Backlog; Palantir Leads Buys As Nasdaq Hits High
- This Hot Stock Group Is A Big Loser After This Major Warning
- New Home Prices Drop Closer To Affordability
- Portfolio Review: 3 Stocks And 3 ETFs I'm Buying To Boost My Passive Income
- Dow Jones Futures: Market Wavers At Highs, Apple iPhone Event Due; Nvidia, Tesla, AppLovin, Robinhood In Focus
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- Dow Jones Futures: Market Eyes High As Jobs Report Looms, Broadcom Soars; $1 Trillion For Elon Musk
- Dow Jones Futures: Broadcom Rises Late, Jobs Report Looms; Amazon, Netflix Flash Buy Signals
- Dow Jones Futures Fall After Google, Apple, Tesla Lead Market; Nvidia, Palantir Hit Resistance
- Dow Jones Futures: Google, Apple Jump On Antitrust Ruling After Stocks Pare Losses
- Housing: Things Are Getting Surreal
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- Dow Jones Futures Due: Trump Tariff Ruling May Not Affect Markets. Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI.
1日のレンジ
113.16 115.00
1年のレンジ
84.48 126.09
- 以前の終値
- 113.86
- 始値
- 114.20
- 買値
- 114.56
- 買値
- 114.86
- 安値
- 113.16
- 高値
- 115.00
- 出来高
- 11.175 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.61%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.20%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.40%
- 1年の変化
- -8.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K