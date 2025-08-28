Currencies / XHB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XHB: SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF
115.00 USD 0.45 (0.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XHB exchange rate has changed by -0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 113.96 and at a high of 116.04.
Follow SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XHB News
- Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Awaits Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- Dow Jones Futures Rise: Tesla Soars On Elon Musk Stock Move; Nvidia Falls On China News
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, Meta Eye Buy Points, Tesla Races; Fed Meeting Ahead
- There’s just enough pain in the economy to boost the stock market — and one chart shows why
- Dow Jones Futures: New Bullish Phase For Market Rally? Tesla Leads 5 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, GE Vernova Lead New Buys As Oracle Drives AI Stocks
- Curveballs: U.S. Labor And Construction Activity Slows
- Dow Jones Futures: Oracle Soars On Huge Backlog; Palantir Leads Buys As Nasdaq Hits High
- This Hot Stock Group Is A Big Loser After This Major Warning
- New Home Prices Drop Closer To Affordability
- Portfolio Review: 3 Stocks And 3 ETFs I'm Buying To Boost My Passive Income
- Dow Jones Futures: Market Wavers At Highs, Apple iPhone Event Due; Nvidia, Tesla, AppLovin, Robinhood In Focus
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- Dow Jones Futures: Market Eyes High As Jobs Report Looms, Broadcom Soars; $1 Trillion For Elon Musk
- Dow Jones Futures: Broadcom Rises Late, Jobs Report Looms; Amazon, Netflix Flash Buy Signals
- Dow Jones Futures Fall After Google, Apple, Tesla Lead Market; Nvidia, Palantir Hit Resistance
- Dow Jones Futures: Google, Apple Jump On Antitrust Ruling After Stocks Pare Losses
- Housing: Things Are Getting Surreal
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- Dow Jones Futures Due: Trump Tariff Ruling May Not Affect Markets. Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI.
- Dow Jones Futures: Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI. Trump Tariffs Ruled Illegal.
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Pending Home Sales Plunge in Midwest, Near Record Lows in All Regions As Supply Balloons
- Dow Jones Futures: S&P 500 Hits Fresh High After Nvidia Test; 7 Stocks Flash This Buy Signal
Daily Range
113.96 116.04
Year Range
84.48 126.09
- Previous Close
- 115.45
- Open
- 116.01
- Bid
- 115.00
- Ask
- 115.30
- Low
- 113.96
- High
- 116.04
- Volume
- 5.193 K
- Daily Change
- -0.39%
- Month Change
- 2.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.85%
- Year Change
- -7.85%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev