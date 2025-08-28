QuotesSections
XHB: SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF

115.00 USD 0.45 (0.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XHB exchange rate has changed by -0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 113.96 and at a high of 116.04.

Follow SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
113.96 116.04
Year Range
84.48 126.09
Previous Close
115.45
Open
116.01
Bid
115.00
Ask
115.30
Low
113.96
High
116.04
Volume
5.193 K
Daily Change
-0.39%
Month Change
2.60%
6 Months Change
18.85%
Year Change
-7.85%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev