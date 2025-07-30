クォートセクション
WWD
WWD: Woodward Inc

239.97 USD 2.48 (1.04%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WWDの今日の為替レートは、1.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり237.68の安値と240.98の高値で取引されました。

Woodward Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

WWD News

1日のレンジ
237.68 240.98
1年のレンジ
146.82 267.44
以前の終値
237.49
始値
237.68
買値
239.97
買値
240.27
安値
237.68
高値
240.98
出来高
835
1日の変化
1.04%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.57%
6ヶ月の変化
30.40%
1年の変化
42.33%
