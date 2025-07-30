通貨 / WWD
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
WWD: Woodward Inc
239.97 USD 2.48 (1.04%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WWDの今日の為替レートは、1.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり237.68の安値と240.98の高値で取引されました。
Woodward Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WWD News
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- ウッドワード社、四半期配当を1株あたり0.28ドルと発表
- Woodward declares quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share
- Ssense to Restructure, Obtains $40 Million in Financing to Continue Operating
- Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging RollsRoyce (RYCEY) This Year?
- Klarna’s IPO Brings Buy Now, Pay Later Revolution to Wall Street
- Here's Why You Must Add HEICO Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Potentially 12%-15% Consistent Income: Monthly Options Series (September 2025)
- Why Is Woodward (WWD) Down 3.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Woodward: Why I Remain Extremely Bullish (NASDAQ:WWD)
- Has GE Aerospace (GE) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?
- Zacks.com featured highlights AGCO, Vertiv Holdings, TE Connectivity, Cardinal Health and Woodward
- 5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio
- Woodward announces key leadership changes in aerospace segment
- Reasons to Include Curtiss-Wright Stock in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Meta, Microsoft, Google And AppLovin Lead This Breakout Watch
- Here's Why Woodward (WWD) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
- Axon Tops Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Raises 2025 Guidance
- Insider Activity Recap: Top Buys and Sells from Monday, August 4, 2025
- Woodward director Paterson sells $2.48m in shares
- Canada Goose Sees 22.5% Summer Sales Gain
- How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Aerospace Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
- Earn A Potential 12%-14% Consistent Income: Monthly Options Series (August 2025)
1日のレンジ
237.68 240.98
1年のレンジ
146.82 267.44
- 以前の終値
- 237.49
- 始値
- 237.68
- 買値
- 239.97
- 買値
- 240.27
- 安値
- 237.68
- 高値
- 240.98
- 出来高
- 835
- 1日の変化
- 1.04%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.57%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 30.40%
- 1年の変化
- 42.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K