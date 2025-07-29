货币 / WWD
WWD: Woodward Inc
237.34 USD 3.10 (1.29%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WWD汇率已更改-1.29%。当日，交易品种以低点236.91和高点241.82进行交易。
关注Woodward Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
236.91 241.82
年范围
146.82 267.44
- 前一天收盘价
- 240.44
- 开盘价
- 240.61
- 卖价
- 237.34
- 买价
- 237.64
- 最低价
- 236.91
- 最高价
- 241.82
- 交易量
- 269
- 日变化
- -1.29%
- 月变化
- -2.65%
- 6个月变化
- 28.97%
- 年变化
- 40.77%
