WWD: Woodward Inc
241.98 USD 2.10 (0.88%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WWD exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 239.72 and at a high of 242.63.
Follow Woodward Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WWD News
Daily Range
239.72 242.63
Year Range
146.82 267.44
- Previous Close
- 239.88
- Open
- 241.55
- Bid
- 241.98
- Ask
- 242.28
- Low
- 239.72
- High
- 242.63
- Volume
- 664
- Daily Change
- 0.88%
- Month Change
- -0.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.49%
- Year Change
- 43.52%
