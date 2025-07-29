QuotesSections
WWD: Woodward Inc

241.98 USD 2.10 (0.88%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WWD exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 239.72 and at a high of 242.63.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
239.72 242.63
Year Range
146.82 267.44
Previous Close
239.88
Open
241.55
Bid
241.98
Ask
242.28
Low
239.72
High
242.63
Volume
664
Daily Change
0.88%
Month Change
-0.75%
6 Months Change
31.49%
Year Change
43.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%