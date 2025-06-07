クォートセクション
通貨 / WMS
WMS: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

144.65 USD 3.99 (2.84%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WMSの今日の為替レートは、2.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり139.85の安値と145.28の高値で取引されました。

Advanced Drainage Systems Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
139.85 145.28
1年のレンジ
93.91 166.03
以前の終値
140.66
始値
140.70
買値
144.65
買値
144.95
安値
139.85
高値
145.28
出来高
2.711 K
1日の変化
2.84%
1ヶ月の変化
2.78%
6ヶ月の変化
33.60%
1年の変化
-8.25%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K