WMS: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
144.65 USD 3.99 (2.84%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WMSの今日の為替レートは、2.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり139.85の安値と145.28の高値で取引されました。
Advanced Drainage Systems Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
139.85 145.28
1年のレンジ
93.91 166.03
- 以前の終値
- 140.66
- 始値
- 140.70
- 買値
- 144.65
- 買値
- 144.95
- 安値
- 139.85
- 高値
- 145.28
- 出来高
- 2.711 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.84%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.78%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 33.60%
- 1年の変化
- -8.25%
