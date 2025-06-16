QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / WMS
Tornare a Azioni

WMS: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

143.22 USD 1.43 (0.99%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WMS ha avuto una variazione del -0.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 142.36 e ad un massimo di 144.93.

Segui le dinamiche di Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WMS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
142.36 144.93
Intervallo Annuale
93.91 166.03
Chiusura Precedente
144.65
Apertura
144.93
Bid
143.22
Ask
143.52
Minimo
142.36
Massimo
144.93
Volume
1.030 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.99%
Variazione Mensile
1.76%
Variazione Semestrale
32.28%
Variazione Annuale
-9.15%
20 settembre, sabato