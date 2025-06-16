Valute / WMS
WMS: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
143.22 USD 1.43 (0.99%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WMS ha avuto una variazione del -0.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 142.36 e ad un massimo di 144.93.
Segui le dinamiche di Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
142.36 144.93
Intervallo Annuale
93.91 166.03
- Chiusura Precedente
- 144.65
- Apertura
- 144.93
- Bid
- 143.22
- Ask
- 143.52
- Minimo
- 142.36
- Massimo
- 144.93
- Volume
- 1.030 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.99%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.76%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 32.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.15%
20 settembre, sabato