通貨 / WES
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
WES: Western Midstream Partners, LP Common Units Representing Limite
38.52 USD 0.21 (0.55%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WESの今日の為替レートは、0.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.31の安値と38.68の高値で取引されました。
Western Midstream Partners, LP Common Units Representing Limiteダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WES News
- Western Midstream Stock: MLP With Superior Yield-To-Risk Profile (NYSE:WES)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 9% Dividend Yields - Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO), Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)
- Plains All American (PAA): High Yield, Elevated Risk, Better Dividend Payers Exist
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- Searching For A Retirement Income Powerhouse? Energy Transfer Is My Answer (NYSE:ET)
- 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me $2,000 Each Month
- 4 Brilliant Ultra-Yield Pipeline Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- Navigating Retirement With Confidence With Yields Over 9%
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 8% Dividend Yields - Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA), Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)
- Asia stocks edge higher as tech meanders on Nvidia; Hong Kong hit by soft earnings
- Wesfarmers’ FY profit rises 4% as Bunnings, Kmart drive growth
- Wesfarmers posts 4% rise in annual profit, announces additional $1.1 billion capital return
- The Macro Case Proving Why AMLP’s 8% Yield Is Built To Last (NYSEARCA:AMLP)
- Don't Miss The Dip In This 8% Yielding Dividend Goldmine: AMLP
- My Top 3 MLPs To Invest In
- AMZA: Examining The Structure And Suitability Of This MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)
- Need Income? Beat Your Expenses With Dividend Growth Stocks
- Texas Capital Securities downgrades Aris Water Solutions stock to Hold after acquisition news
- TYG: Merger Could Deliver Another 30% Bump In The Distribution
- Aris Water Solutions price target raised to $25 from $23 at Wells Fargo
- Targa Resources Stock: Is It a Smart Hold in Today's Market?
- 3 Ultra-High-Yield Pipeline Stocks to Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever
- Western Midstream - Where Else Can You Find This Distribution? (NYSE:WES)
1日のレンジ
38.31 38.68
1年のレンジ
33.60 43.33
- 以前の終値
- 38.31
- 始値
- 38.45
- 買値
- 38.52
- 買値
- 38.82
- 安値
- 38.31
- 高値
- 38.68
- 出来高
- 1.385 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.55%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.51%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.87%
- 1年の変化
- 0.94%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K