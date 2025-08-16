통화 / WES
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
WES: Western Midstream Partners, LP Common Units Representing Limite
38.36 USD 0.16 (0.42%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WES 환율이 오늘 -0.42%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.01이고 고가는 38.50이었습니다.
Western Midstream Partners, LP Common Units Representing Limite 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WES News
- 3 High-Yield Stocks to Buy With $50,000 and Hold Forever
- Western Midstream Stock: MLP With Superior Yield-To-Risk Profile (NYSE:WES)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 9% Dividend Yields - Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO), Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)
- Plains All American (PAA): High Yield, Elevated Risk, Better Dividend Payers Exist
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- Searching For A Retirement Income Powerhouse? Energy Transfer Is My Answer (NYSE:ET)
- 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me $2,000 Each Month
- 4 Brilliant Ultra-Yield Pipeline Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- Navigating Retirement With Confidence With Yields Over 9%
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 8% Dividend Yields - Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA), Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)
- Asia stocks edge higher as tech meanders on Nvidia; Hong Kong hit by soft earnings
- Wesfarmers’ FY profit rises 4% as Bunnings, Kmart drive growth
- Wesfarmers posts 4% rise in annual profit, announces additional $1.1 billion capital return
- The Macro Case Proving Why AMLP’s 8% Yield Is Built To Last (NYSEARCA:AMLP)
- Don't Miss The Dip In This 8% Yielding Dividend Goldmine: AMLP
- My Top 3 MLPs To Invest In
- AMZA: Examining The Structure And Suitability Of This MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)
- Need Income? Beat Your Expenses With Dividend Growth Stocks
- Texas Capital Securities downgrades Aris Water Solutions stock to Hold after acquisition news
- TYG: Merger Could Deliver Another 30% Bump In The Distribution
- Aris Water Solutions price target raised to $25 from $23 at Wells Fargo
- Targa Resources Stock: Is It a Smart Hold in Today's Market?
- 3 Ultra-High-Yield Pipeline Stocks to Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever
일일 변동 비율
38.01 38.50
년간 변동
33.60 43.33
- 이전 종가
- 38.52
- 시가
- 38.45
- Bid
- 38.36
- Ask
- 38.66
- 저가
- 38.01
- 고가
- 38.50
- 볼륨
- 2.573 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.42%
- 월 변동
- -1.92%
- 6개월 변동
- -7.25%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.52%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K