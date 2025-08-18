QuotazioniSezioni
WES: Western Midstream Partners, LP Common Units Representing Limite

38.36 USD 0.16 (0.42%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WES ha avuto una variazione del -0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.01 e ad un massimo di 38.50.

Segui le dinamiche di Western Midstream Partners, LP Common Units Representing Limite. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
38.01 38.50
Intervallo Annuale
33.60 43.33
Chiusura Precedente
38.52
Apertura
38.45
Bid
38.36
Ask
38.66
Minimo
38.01
Massimo
38.50
Volume
2.573 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.42%
Variazione Mensile
-1.92%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.25%
Variazione Annuale
0.52%
20 settembre, sabato