WES
WES: Western Midstream Partners, LP Common Units Representing Limite
38.36 USD 0.16 (0.42%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WES ha avuto una variazione del -0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.01 e ad un massimo di 38.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Western Midstream Partners, LP Common Units Representing Limite. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
38.01 38.50
Intervallo Annuale
33.60 43.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 38.52
- Apertura
- 38.45
- Bid
- 38.36
- Ask
- 38.66
- Minimo
- 38.01
- Massimo
- 38.50
- Volume
- 2.573 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.52%
20 settembre, sabato