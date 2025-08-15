货币 / WES
WES: Western Midstream Partners, LP Common Units Representing Limite
38.31 USD 0.04 (0.10%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WES汇率已更改0.10%。当日，交易品种以低点38.26和高点38.55进行交易。
关注Western Midstream Partners, LP Common Units Representing Limite动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WES新闻
- Western Midstream Stock: MLP With Superior Yield-To-Risk Profile (NYSE:WES)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 9% Dividend Yields - Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO), Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)
- Plains All American (PAA): High Yield, Elevated Risk, Better Dividend Payers Exist
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- Searching For A Retirement Income Powerhouse? Energy Transfer Is My Answer (NYSE:ET)
- 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me $2,000 Each Month
- 4 Brilliant Ultra-Yield Pipeline Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- Navigating Retirement With Confidence With Yields Over 9%
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 8% Dividend Yields - Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA), Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)
- Asia stocks edge higher as tech meanders on Nvidia; Hong Kong hit by soft earnings
- Wesfarmers’ FY profit rises 4% as Bunnings, Kmart drive growth
- Wesfarmers posts 4% rise in annual profit, announces additional $1.1 billion capital return
- The Macro Case Proving Why AMLP’s 8% Yield Is Built To Last (NYSEARCA:AMLP)
- Don't Miss The Dip In This 8% Yielding Dividend Goldmine: AMLP
- My Top 3 MLPs To Invest In
- AMZA: Examining The Structure And Suitability Of This MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)
- Need Income? Beat Your Expenses With Dividend Growth Stocks
- Texas Capital Securities downgrades Aris Water Solutions stock to Hold after acquisition news
- TYG: Merger Could Deliver Another 30% Bump In The Distribution
- Aris Water Solutions price target raised to $25 from $23 at Wells Fargo
- Targa Resources Stock: Is It a Smart Hold in Today's Market?
- 3 Ultra-High-Yield Pipeline Stocks to Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever
- Western Midstream - Where Else Can You Find This Distribution? (NYSE:WES)
日范围
38.26 38.55
年范围
33.60 43.33
- 前一天收盘价
- 38.27
- 开盘价
- 38.26
- 卖价
- 38.31
- 买价
- 38.61
- 最低价
- 38.26
- 最高价
- 38.55
- 交易量
- 574
- 日变化
- 0.10%
- 月变化
- -2.05%
- 6个月变化
- -7.37%
- 年变化
- 0.39%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值