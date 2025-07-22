クォートセクション
通貨 / WCBR
WCBR: WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

30.80 USD 1.49 (4.61%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WCBRの今日の為替レートは、-4.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.70の安値と31.95の高値で取引されました。

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

WCBR株の現在の価格は？

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fundの株価は本日30.80です。30.70 - 31.95内で取引され、前日の終値は32.29、取引量は85に達しました。WCBRのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fundの株は配当を出しますか？

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fundの現在の価格は30.80です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は18.64%やUSDにも注目します。WCBRの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

WCBR株を買う方法は？

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fundの株は現在30.80で購入可能です。注文は通常30.80または31.10付近で行われ、85や-3.60%が市場の動きを示します。WCBRの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

WCBR株に投資する方法は？

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fundへの投資では、年間の値幅23.34 - 32.71と現在の30.80を考慮します。注文は多くの場合30.80や31.10で行われる前に、-1.25%や8.60%と比較されます。WCBRの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fundの株の最高値は？

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fundの過去1年の最高値は32.71でした。23.34 - 32.71内で株価は大きく変動し、32.29と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fundのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fundの株の最低値は？

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund(WCBR)の年間最安値は23.34でした。現在の30.80や23.34 - 32.71と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。WCBRの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

WCBRの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fundは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、32.29、18.64%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
30.70 31.95
1年のレンジ
23.34 32.71
以前の終値
32.29
始値
31.95
買値
30.80
買値
31.10
安値
30.70
高値
31.95
出来高
85
1日の変化
-4.61%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.25%
6ヶ月の変化
8.60%
1年の変化
18.64%
29 10月, 水曜日
12:30
USD
商品貿易収支
実際
期待
$​-94.837 B
$​-85.541 B
12:30
USD
小売在庫前月比
実際
期待
12:30
USD
小売在庫(自動車を除く)前月比
実際
期待
14:00
USD
住宅販売契約指数前月比
実際
0.0%
期待
1.7%
4.2%
14:30
USD
EIA週間原油在庫
実際
-6.858 M
期待
0.315 M
-0.961 M
14:30
USD
EIAクッシングの原油備蓄の変化
実際
1.334 M
期待
-0.345 M
-0.770 M
18:00
USD
FOMC会合声明
実際
期待
18:00
USD
Fed金利決定
実際
4.00%
期待
4.25%
18:30
USD
FOMC記者会見
実際
期待