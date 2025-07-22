报价部分
WCBR: WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

30.80 USD 1.49 (4.61%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日WCBR汇率已更改-4.61%。当日，交易品种以低点30.70和高点31.95进行交易。

关注WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WCBR股票今天的价格是多少？

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund股票今天的定价为30.80。它在30.70 - 31.95范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为32.29，交易量达到85。WCBR的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund股票是否支付股息？

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund目前的价值为30.80。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注18.64%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪WCBR走势。

如何购买WCBR股票？

您可以以30.80的当前价格购买WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund股票。订单通常设置在30.80或31.10附近，而85和-3.60%显示市场活动。立即关注WCBR的实时图表更新。

如何投资WCBR股票？

投资WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund需要考虑年度范围23.34 - 32.71和当前价格30.80。许多人在以30.80或31.10下订单之前，会比较-1.25%和。实时查看WCBR价格图表，了解每日变化。

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund的最高价格是32.71。在23.34 - 32.71内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund的绩效。

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund（WCBR）的最低价格为23.34。将其与当前的30.80和23.34 - 32.71进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看WCBR在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

WCBR股票是什么时候拆分的？

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、32.29和18.64%中可见。

日范围
30.70 31.95
年范围
23.34 32.71
前一天收盘价
32.29
开盘价
31.95
卖价
30.80
买价
31.10
最低价
30.70
最高价
31.95
交易量
85
日变化
-4.61%
月变化
-1.25%
6个月变化
8.60%
年变化
18.64%
30 十月, 星期四
12:30
USD
国内生产总值季率 q/q
实际值
预测值
3.1%
前值
3.8%
12:30
USD
实际PCE季率 q/q
实际值
预测值
2.3%
前值
2.5%
12:30
USD
GDP销售季率q/q
实际值
预测值
4.6%
前值
7.5%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
前值
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
前值
13:55
USD
Fed理事Bowman讲话
实际值
预测值
前值