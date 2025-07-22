QuotesSections
Currencies / WCBR
Back to US Stock Market

WCBR: WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

30.80 USD 1.49 (4.61%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WCBR exchange rate has changed by -4.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.70 and at a high of 31.95.

Follow WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WCBR News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is WCBR stock price today?

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund stock is priced at 30.80 today. It trades within 30.70 - 31.95, yesterday's close was 32.29, and trading volume reached 85. The live price chart of WCBR shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund is currently valued at 30.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.64% and USD. View the chart live to track WCBR movements.

How to buy WCBR stock?

You can buy WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund shares at the current price of 30.80. Orders are usually placed near 30.80 or 31.10, while 85 and -3.60% show market activity. Follow WCBR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into WCBR stock?

Investing in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund involves considering the yearly range 23.34 - 32.71 and current price 30.80. Many compare -1.25% and 8.60% before placing orders at 30.80 or 31.10. Explore the WCBR price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the past year was 32.71. Within 23.34 - 32.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) over the year was 23.34. Comparing it with the current 30.80 and 23.34 - 32.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WCBR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did WCBR stock split?

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.29, and 18.64% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
30.70 31.95
Year Range
23.34 32.71
Previous Close
32.29
Open
31.95
Bid
30.80
Ask
31.10
Low
30.70
High
31.95
Volume
85
Daily Change
-4.61%
Month Change
-1.25%
6 Months Change
8.60%
Year Change
18.64%
30 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
GDP q/q
Act
Fcst
3.1%
Prev
3.8%
12:30
USD
Real PCE q/q
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.5%
12:30
USD
GDP Sales q/q
Act
Fcst
4.6%
Prev
7.5%
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:55
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev