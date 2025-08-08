クォートセクション
通貨 / VIPS
VIPS: Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares, each repre

18.78 USD 0.08 (0.42%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VIPSの今日の為替レートは、-0.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.32の安値と18.85の高値で取引されました。

Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares, each repreダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
18.32 18.85
1年のレンジ
12.14 18.90
以前の終値
18.86
始値
18.77
買値
18.78
買値
19.08
安値
18.32
高値
18.85
出来高
5.044 K
1日の変化
-0.42%
1ヶ月の変化
12.66%
6ヶ月の変化
22.19%
1年の変化
18.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K