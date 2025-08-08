通貨 / VIPS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
VIPS: Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares, each repre
18.78 USD 0.08 (0.42%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VIPSの今日の為替レートは、-0.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.32の安値と18.85の高値で取引されました。
Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares, each repreダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VIPS News
- Forever 21 looks to resurrect China, North America business with new partners
- Should Value Investors Buy Vipshop (VIPS) Stock?
- Earnings call transcript: Vipshop Q2 2025 beats expectations, stock rises
- Vipshop stock price target raised to $16 by Morgan Stanley on resilient growth
- Vipshop: Resilient Profitability, But Sales Remain Problematic Amid Weaker Consumer Confidence (NYSE:VIPS)
- Stock Market News for Aug 15, 2025
- Jefferies raises Vipshop stock price target to $18.50 on SVIP customer growth
- Vipshop Q2 Profit Rises as SVIP Grows
- July PPI/Core PPI Jumped Unexpectedly
- Economic Data at 3-Year Highs: PPI, Jobless Claims
- Navigating Volatility: VIPS, LRN, HSBC & FUTU Stocks Could Shine Now
- Vipshop earnings beat by ¥0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Vipshop Holdings Stock Earns RS Rating Upgrade
- Sea Limited Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Don't Overlook These Chinese Tech Stocks as Q2 Earnings Approach: NTES, VIPS
- SkyWater Shares Jump on Q2 Earnings Beat, Robust Q3 Guidance
- Upwork Shares Jump 10% on Q2 Earnings Beat & Robust 2025 Guidance
- Datadog Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Solid Customer Growth
- Stock Market Week Ahead: Ford's 'Model T' Moment, China Leaders, Aerospace Innovators
- DBX Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y, Shares Rise
- Microchip Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y, Shares Drop
- Navitas Stock Declines 15.7% on Q2 Loss, Revenues Down Y/Y
- GoDaddy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y, Shares Drop
- Datadog Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
1日のレンジ
18.32 18.85
1年のレンジ
12.14 18.90
- 以前の終値
- 18.86
- 始値
- 18.77
- 買値
- 18.78
- 買値
- 19.08
- 安値
- 18.32
- 高値
- 18.85
- 出来高
- 5.044 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.42%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.66%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 22.19%
- 1年の変化
- 18.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K