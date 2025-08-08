Currencies / VIPS
VIPS: Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares, each repre
18.32 USD 0.13 (0.71%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VIPS exchange rate has changed by 0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.04 and at a high of 18.39.
Follow Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares, each repre dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VIPS News
Daily Range
18.04 18.39
Year Range
12.14 18.53
- Previous Close
- 18.19
- Open
- 18.16
- Bid
- 18.32
- Ask
- 18.62
- Low
- 18.04
- High
- 18.39
- Volume
- 1.689 K
- Daily Change
- 0.71%
- Month Change
- 9.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.19%
- Year Change
- 15.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%