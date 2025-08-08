货币 / VIPS
VIPS: Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares, each repre
18.59 USD 0.22 (1.20%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VIPS汇率已更改1.20%。当日，交易品种以低点18.54和高点18.60进行交易。
关注Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares, each repre动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VIPS新闻
- Forever 21 looks to resurrect China, North America business with new partners
- Should Value Investors Buy Vipshop (VIPS) Stock?
- Earnings call transcript: Vipshop Q2 2025 beats expectations, stock rises
- Vipshop stock price target raised to $16 by Morgan Stanley on resilient growth
- Vipshop: Resilient Profitability, But Sales Remain Problematic Amid Weaker Consumer Confidence (NYSE:VIPS)
- Stock Market News for Aug 15, 2025
- Jefferies raises Vipshop stock price target to $18.50 on SVIP customer growth
- Vipshop Q2 Profit Rises as SVIP Grows
- July PPI/Core PPI Jumped Unexpectedly
- Economic Data at 3-Year Highs: PPI, Jobless Claims
- Navigating Volatility: VIPS, LRN, HSBC & FUTU Stocks Could Shine Now
- Vipshop earnings beat by ¥0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Vipshop Holdings Stock Earns RS Rating Upgrade
- Sea Limited Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Don't Overlook These Chinese Tech Stocks as Q2 Earnings Approach: NTES, VIPS
- SkyWater Shares Jump on Q2 Earnings Beat, Robust Q3 Guidance
- Upwork Shares Jump 10% on Q2 Earnings Beat & Robust 2025 Guidance
- Datadog Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Solid Customer Growth
- Stock Market Week Ahead: Ford's 'Model T' Moment, China Leaders, Aerospace Innovators
- DBX Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y, Shares Rise
- Microchip Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y, Shares Drop
- Navitas Stock Declines 15.7% on Q2 Loss, Revenues Down Y/Y
- GoDaddy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y, Shares Drop
- Datadog Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
日范围
18.54 18.60
年范围
12.14 18.60
- 前一天收盘价
- 18.37
- 开盘价
- 18.55
- 卖价
- 18.59
- 买价
- 18.89
- 最低价
- 18.54
- 最高价
- 18.60
- 交易量
- 292
- 日变化
- 1.20%
- 月变化
- 11.52%
- 6个月变化
- 20.95%
- 年变化
- 17.58%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值