通貨 / VCIG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
VCIG: VCI Global Limited
10.00 USD 1.75 (14.89%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VCIGの今日の為替レートは、-14.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.76の安値と11.28の高値で取引されました。
VCI Global Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VCIG News
- VCI Global、QuantGoldの20%株式取得を撤回
- VCI Global rescinds acquisition of 20% stake in QuantGold
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.59%
- VCI Global launches RWA consultancy to tap into $16 trillion market
- VCI Global’s fintech arm Credilab grows loan book to $35 million
- VCI Global secures $22 million sovereign AI infrastructure contract
- VCI Global stock soars after securing $22M AI infrastructure contract
- VCI Global launches energy subsidiary targeting clean infrastructure market
- Why VCI Global Stock Is Gaining Today - VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG)
- VCI Global forms bitcoin-backed joint venture for asset tokenization
- VCI Global secures $2 billion bitcoin partnership for asset tokenization
- VCI Global secures deals and AI projects following ASEAN summit
- VCI Global secures $51 million convertible note, allocates $20 million to bitcoin
- VCI Global secures $51 million convertible note, plans bitcoin reserve
- VCI Global appoints Dr. Chan Wai Mun as Chief AI & Data Officer
- VCI Global names Dr. Chan Wai Mun as chief AI & data officer
- VCI Global stock soars after acquiring fund management firm
- VCI Global appoints Jane Teh as chief AI security officer
- VCI Global stock rises after acquiring encryption hardware company
- VCI Global acquires encryption hardware firm with 129 patents
- VCI Global appoints Alex Chua as executive director and Singapore CEO
- VCIG’s Consulting Arm, V Capital Consulting Group, Secures IPO Advisory Mandate with Malaysia’s Leading Cloud Tax Platform
- VCI Global launches encrypted AI platform QuantGold
- VCI Global projects 41% revenue jump, plans Q3 IPO for subsidiary
1日のレンジ
9.76 11.28
1年のレンジ
0.28 15.45
- 以前の終値
- 11.75
- 始値
- 10.93
- 買値
- 10.00
- 買値
- 10.30
- 安値
- 9.76
- 高値
- 11.28
- 出来高
- 451
- 1日の変化
- -14.89%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1198.70%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2172.73%
- 1年の変化
- 27.55%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K