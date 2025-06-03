クォートセクション
通貨 / VCIG
VCIG: VCI Global Limited

10.00 USD 1.75 (14.89%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VCIGの今日の為替レートは、-14.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.76の安値と11.28の高値で取引されました。

VCI Global Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
9.76 11.28
1年のレンジ
0.28 15.45
以前の終値
11.75
始値
10.93
買値
10.00
買値
10.30
安値
9.76
高値
11.28
出来高
451
1日の変化
-14.89%
1ヶ月の変化
1198.70%
6ヶ月の変化
2172.73%
1年の変化
27.55%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K