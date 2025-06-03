KurseKategorien
VCIG: VCI Global Limited

10.33 USD 0.33 (3.30%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von VCIG hat sich für heute um 3.30% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.60 bis zu einem Hoch von 10.43 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die VCI Global Limited-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VCIG News

Tagesspanne
9.60 10.43
Jahresspanne
0.28 15.45
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
10.00
Eröffnung
9.86
Bid
10.33
Ask
10.63
Tief
9.60
Hoch
10.43
Volumen
94
Tagesänderung
3.30%
Monatsänderung
1241.56%
6-Monatsänderung
2247.73%
Jahresänderung
31.76%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K