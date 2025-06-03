Währungen / VCIG
VCIG: VCI Global Limited
10.33 USD 0.33 (3.30%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VCIG hat sich für heute um 3.30% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.60 bis zu einem Hoch von 10.43 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die VCI Global Limited-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
VCIG News
- VCI Global widerruft Übernahme von QuantGold-Beteiligung
- VCI Global rescinds acquisition of 20% stake in QuantGold
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.59%
- VCI Global launches RWA consultancy to tap into $16 trillion market
- VCI Global’s fintech arm Credilab grows loan book to $35 million
- VCI Global secures $22 million sovereign AI infrastructure contract
- VCI Global stock soars after securing $22M AI infrastructure contract
- VCI Global launches energy subsidiary targeting clean infrastructure market
- Why VCI Global Stock Is Gaining Today - VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG)
- VCI Global forms bitcoin-backed joint venture for asset tokenization
- VCI Global secures $2 billion bitcoin partnership for asset tokenization
- VCI Global secures deals and AI projects following ASEAN summit
- VCI Global secures $51 million convertible note, allocates $20 million to bitcoin
- VCI Global secures $51 million convertible note, plans bitcoin reserve
- VCI Global appoints Dr. Chan Wai Mun as Chief AI & Data Officer
- VCI Global names Dr. Chan Wai Mun as chief AI & data officer
- VCI Global stock soars after acquiring fund management firm
- VCI Global appoints Jane Teh as chief AI security officer
- VCI Global stock rises after acquiring encryption hardware company
- VCI Global acquires encryption hardware firm with 129 patents
- VCI Global appoints Alex Chua as executive director and Singapore CEO
- VCIG’s Consulting Arm, V Capital Consulting Group, Secures IPO Advisory Mandate with Malaysia’s Leading Cloud Tax Platform
- VCI Global launches encrypted AI platform QuantGold
- VCI Global projects 41% revenue jump, plans Q3 IPO for subsidiary
Tagesspanne
9.60 10.43
Jahresspanne
0.28 15.45
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 10.00
- Eröffnung
- 9.86
- Bid
- 10.33
- Ask
- 10.63
- Tief
- 9.60
- Hoch
- 10.43
- Volumen
- 94
- Tagesänderung
- 3.30%
- Monatsänderung
- 1241.56%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 2247.73%
- Jahresänderung
- 31.76%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K