VCIG: VCI Global Limited
10.00 USD 9.61 (2464.10%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VCIG exchange rate has changed by 2464.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.86 and at a high of 12.66.
Follow VCI Global Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VCIG News
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.59%
- VCI Global launches RWA consultancy to tap into $16 trillion market
- VCI Global’s fintech arm Credilab grows loan book to $35 million
- VCI Global secures $22 million sovereign AI infrastructure contract
- VCI Global stock soars after securing $22M AI infrastructure contract
- VCI Global launches energy subsidiary targeting clean infrastructure market
- Why VCI Global Stock Is Gaining Today - VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG)
- VCI Global forms bitcoin-backed joint venture for asset tokenization
- VCI Global secures $2 billion bitcoin partnership for asset tokenization
- VCI Global secures deals and AI projects following ASEAN summit
- VCI Global secures $51 million convertible note, allocates $20 million to bitcoin
- VCI Global secures $51 million convertible note, plans bitcoin reserve
- VCI Global appoints Dr. Chan Wai Mun as Chief AI & Data Officer
- VCI Global names Dr. Chan Wai Mun as chief AI & data officer
- VCI Global stock soars after acquiring fund management firm
- VCI Global appoints Jane Teh as chief AI security officer
- VCI Global stock rises after acquiring encryption hardware company
- VCI Global acquires encryption hardware firm with 129 patents
- VCI Global appoints Alex Chua as executive director and Singapore CEO
- VCIG’s Consulting Arm, V Capital Consulting Group, Secures IPO Advisory Mandate with Malaysia’s Leading Cloud Tax Platform
- VCI Global launches encrypted AI platform QuantGold
- VCI Global projects 41% revenue jump, plans Q3 IPO for subsidiary
- VCI Global announces Project QG for AI and data sovereignty
- VCI Global Revises Equity Agreement with 102% Premium Pricing, Enhancing Strategic Flexibility
Daily Range
9.86 12.66
Year Range
0.28 12.66
- Previous Close
- 0.39
- Open
- 11.36
- Bid
- 10.00
- Ask
- 10.30
- Low
- 9.86
- High
- 12.66
- Volume
- 438
- Daily Change
- 2464.10%
- Month Change
- 1198.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 2172.73%
- Year Change
- 27.55%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev