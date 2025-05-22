QuotesSections
Currencies / VCIG
Back to US Stock Market

VCIG: VCI Global Limited

10.00 USD 9.61 (2464.10%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VCIG exchange rate has changed by 2464.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.86 and at a high of 12.66.

Follow VCI Global Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VCIG News

Daily Range
9.86 12.66
Year Range
0.28 12.66
Previous Close
0.39
Open
11.36
Bid
10.00
Ask
10.30
Low
9.86
High
12.66
Volume
438
Daily Change
2464.10%
Month Change
1198.70%
6 Months Change
2172.73%
Year Change
27.55%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev