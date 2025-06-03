Devises / VCIG
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
VCIG: VCI Global Limited
10.22 USD 0.22 (2.20%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de VCIG a changé de 2.20% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 9.60 et à un maximum de 10.43.
Suivez la dynamique VCI Global Limited. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VCIG Nouvelles
- VCI Global annule l’acquisition d’une participation de 20% dans QuantGold
- VCI Global rescinds acquisition of 20% stake in QuantGold
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.59%
- VCI Global launches RWA consultancy to tap into $16 trillion market
- VCI Global’s fintech arm Credilab grows loan book to $35 million
- VCI Global secures $22 million sovereign AI infrastructure contract
- VCI Global stock soars after securing $22M AI infrastructure contract
- VCI Global launches energy subsidiary targeting clean infrastructure market
- Why VCI Global Stock Is Gaining Today - VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG)
- VCI Global forms bitcoin-backed joint venture for asset tokenization
- VCI Global secures $2 billion bitcoin partnership for asset tokenization
- VCI Global secures deals and AI projects following ASEAN summit
- VCI Global secures $51 million convertible note, allocates $20 million to bitcoin
- VCI Global secures $51 million convertible note, plans bitcoin reserve
- VCI Global appoints Dr. Chan Wai Mun as Chief AI & Data Officer
- VCI Global names Dr. Chan Wai Mun as chief AI & data officer
- VCI Global stock soars after acquiring fund management firm
- VCI Global appoints Jane Teh as chief AI security officer
- VCI Global stock rises after acquiring encryption hardware company
- VCI Global acquires encryption hardware firm with 129 patents
- VCI Global appoints Alex Chua as executive director and Singapore CEO
- VCIG’s Consulting Arm, V Capital Consulting Group, Secures IPO Advisory Mandate with Malaysia’s Leading Cloud Tax Platform
- VCI Global launches encrypted AI platform QuantGold
- VCI Global projects 41% revenue jump, plans Q3 IPO for subsidiary
Range quotidien
9.60 10.43
Range Annuel
0.28 15.45
- Clôture Précédente
- 10.00
- Ouverture
- 9.86
- Bid
- 10.22
- Ask
- 10.52
- Plus Bas
- 9.60
- Plus Haut
- 10.43
- Volume
- 315
- Changement quotidien
- 2.20%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1227.27%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 2222.73%
- Changement Annuel
- 30.36%
20 septembre, samedi