VCIG: VCI Global Limited

10.22 USD 0.22 (2.20%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de VCIG a changé de 2.20% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 9.60 et à un maximum de 10.43.

Suivez la dynamique VCI Global Limited. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
9.60 10.43
Range Annuel
0.28 15.45
Clôture Précédente
10.00
Ouverture
9.86
Bid
10.22
Ask
10.52
Plus Bas
9.60
Plus Haut
10.43
Volume
315
Changement quotidien
2.20%
Changement Mensuel
1227.27%
Changement à 6 Mois
2222.73%
Changement Annuel
30.36%
