通貨 / UVE
UVE: UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC
25.73 USD 0.42 (1.66%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UVEの今日の為替レートは、1.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.27の安値と26.06の高値で取引されました。
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INCダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
UVE News
- Universal Insurance: Q2-2025 Earnings In Context (NYSE:UVE)
- Universal Insurance: Still Waiting For A Dip Despite Solid Underwriting And Balance Sheet
- Downes, Universal insurance executive chairman, sells $506k in shares
- Heritage Insurance Zooms Past S&P 500 YTD: Time to Buy the Stock?
- Universal Insurance Q2 2025 presentation: EPS beat masks significant revenue shortfall
- Earnings call transcript: Universal Insurance Q2 2025 sees revenue miss, EPS beat
- Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Universal Insurance earnings beat by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
- Universal insurance director Jon Springer sells $811,656 in stock
- Universal’s Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2025-2026 Reinsurance Program
- UVE stock hits 52-week high at $26.88 amid robust annual growth
- UVE stock hits 52-week high at $26.53 amid robust growth
- Universal Insurance: Balanced And Strategic Growth, But I'll Wait For A Dip (NYSE:UVE)
- Universal Insurance Holdings Stock: Needs Profitable Underwriting (NYSE:UVE)
1日のレンジ
25.27 26.06
1年のレンジ
16.50 28.48
- 以前の終値
- 25.31
- 始値
- 25.27
- 買値
- 25.73
- 買値
- 26.03
- 安値
- 25.27
- 高値
- 26.06
- 出来高
- 370
- 1日の変化
- 1.66%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.98%
- 1年の変化
- 17.65%
