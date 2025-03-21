Divisas / UVE
UVE: UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC
25.31 USD 0.68 (2.76%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de UVE de hoy ha cambiado un 2.76%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 24.57, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 25.57.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
24.57 25.57
Rango anual
16.50 28.48
- Cierres anteriores
- 24.63
- Open
- 24.57
- Bid
- 25.31
- Ask
- 25.61
- Low
- 24.57
- High
- 25.57
- Volumen
- 300
- Cambio diario
- 2.76%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.72%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 7.20%
- Cambio anual
- 15.73%
