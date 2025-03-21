货币 / UVE
UVE: UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC
25.07 USD 0.44 (1.79%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日UVE汇率已更改1.79%。当日，交易品种以低点24.57和高点25.11进行交易。
关注UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
24.57 25.11
年范围
16.50 28.48
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.63
- 开盘价
- 24.57
- 卖价
- 25.07
- 买价
- 25.37
- 最低价
- 24.57
- 最高价
- 25.11
- 交易量
- 58
- 日变化
- 1.79%
- 月变化
- 3.72%
- 6个月变化
- 6.18%
- 年变化
- 14.63%
