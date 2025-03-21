QuotazioniSezioni
UVE
UVE: UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC

25.63 USD 0.10 (0.39%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UVE ha avuto una variazione del -0.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.40 e ad un massimo di 25.87.

Segui le dinamiche di UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.40 25.87
Intervallo Annuale
16.50 28.48
Chiusura Precedente
25.73
Apertura
25.47
Bid
25.63
Ask
25.93
Minimo
25.40
Massimo
25.87
Volume
173
Variazione giornaliera
-0.39%
Variazione Mensile
6.04%
Variazione Semestrale
8.56%
Variazione Annuale
17.19%
20 settembre, sabato