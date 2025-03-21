Valute / UVE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
UVE: UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC
25.63 USD 0.10 (0.39%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UVE ha avuto una variazione del -0.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.40 e ad un massimo di 25.87.
Segui le dinamiche di UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UVE News
- Universal Insurance: Q2-2025 Earnings In Context (NYSE:UVE)
- Universal Insurance: Still Waiting For A Dip Despite Solid Underwriting And Balance Sheet
- Downes, Universal insurance executive chairman, sells $506k in shares
- Heritage Insurance Zooms Past S&P 500 YTD: Time to Buy the Stock?
- Universal Insurance Q2 2025 presentation: EPS beat masks significant revenue shortfall
- Earnings call transcript: Universal Insurance Q2 2025 sees revenue miss, EPS beat
- Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Universal Insurance earnings beat by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
- Universal insurance director Jon Springer sells $811,656 in stock
- Universal’s Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2025-2026 Reinsurance Program
- UVE stock hits 52-week high at $26.88 amid robust annual growth
- UVE stock hits 52-week high at $26.53 amid robust growth
- Universal Insurance: Balanced And Strategic Growth, But I'll Wait For A Dip (NYSE:UVE)
- Universal Insurance Holdings Stock: Needs Profitable Underwriting (NYSE:UVE)
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.40 25.87
Intervallo Annuale
16.50 28.48
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.73
- Apertura
- 25.47
- Bid
- 25.63
- Ask
- 25.93
- Minimo
- 25.40
- Massimo
- 25.87
- Volume
- 173
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.04%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- 17.19%
20 settembre, sabato