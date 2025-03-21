Currencies / UVE
UVE: UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC
24.63 USD 0.33 (1.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UVE exchange rate has changed by -1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.50 and at a high of 24.79.
Follow UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
24.50 24.79
Year Range
16.50 28.48
- Previous Close
- 24.96
- Open
- 24.79
- Bid
- 24.63
- Ask
- 24.93
- Low
- 24.50
- High
- 24.79
- Volume
- 113
- Daily Change
- -1.32%
- Month Change
- 1.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.32%
- Year Change
- 12.62%
