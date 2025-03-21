CotationsSections
Devises / UVE
Retour à Actions

UVE: UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC

25.63 USD 0.10 (0.39%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de UVE a changé de -0.39% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 25.40 et à un maximum de 25.87.

Suivez la dynamique UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UVE Nouvelles

Range quotidien
25.40 25.87
Range Annuel
16.50 28.48
Clôture Précédente
25.73
Ouverture
25.47
Bid
25.63
Ask
25.93
Plus Bas
25.40
Plus Haut
25.87
Volume
173
Changement quotidien
-0.39%
Changement Mensuel
6.04%
Changement à 6 Mois
8.56%
Changement Annuel
17.19%
20 septembre, samedi