UNIT: Uniti Group Inc - Common Stock

6.88 USD 0.27 (4.08%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

UNITの今日の為替レートは、4.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.68の安値と6.91の高値で取引されました。

Uniti Group Inc - Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
6.68 6.91
1年のレンジ
3.99 7.48
以前の終値
6.61
始値
6.73
買値
6.88
買値
7.18
安値
6.68
高値
6.91
出来高
6.153 K
1日の変化
4.08%
1ヶ月の変化
10.08%
6ヶ月の変化
37.05%
1年の変化
21.77%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K