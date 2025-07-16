通貨 / UNIT
UNIT: Uniti Group Inc - Common Stock
6.88 USD 0.27 (4.08%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UNITの今日の為替レートは、4.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.68の安値と6.91の高値で取引されました。
Uniti Group Inc - Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
6.68 6.91
1年のレンジ
3.99 7.48
- 以前の終値
- 6.61
- 始値
- 6.73
- 買値
- 6.88
- 買値
- 7.18
- 安値
- 6.68
- 高値
- 6.91
- 出来高
- 6.153 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.08%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 37.05%
- 1年の変化
- 21.77%
