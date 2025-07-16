Valute / UNIT
UNIT: Uniti Group Inc - Common Stock
6.42 USD 0.46 (6.69%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UNIT ha avuto una variazione del -6.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.41 e ad un massimo di 6.88.
Segui le dinamiche di Uniti Group Inc - Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
UNIT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.41 6.88
Intervallo Annuale
3.99 7.48
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.88
- Apertura
- 6.88
- Bid
- 6.42
- Ask
- 6.72
- Minimo
- 6.41
- Massimo
- 6.88
- Volume
- 11.154 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -6.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 27.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.63%
20 settembre, sabato