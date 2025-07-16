QuotazioniSezioni
UNIT: Uniti Group Inc - Common Stock

6.42 USD 0.46 (6.69%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UNIT ha avuto una variazione del -6.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.41 e ad un massimo di 6.88.

Segui le dinamiche di Uniti Group Inc - Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.41 6.88
Intervallo Annuale
3.99 7.48
Chiusura Precedente
6.88
Apertura
6.88
Bid
6.42
Ask
6.72
Minimo
6.41
Massimo
6.88
Volume
11.154 K
Variazione giornaliera
-6.69%
Variazione Mensile
2.72%
Variazione Semestrale
27.89%
Variazione Annuale
13.63%
20 settembre, sabato