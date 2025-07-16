货币 / UNIT
UNIT: Uniti Group Inc - Common Stock
6.59 USD 0.18 (2.66%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日UNIT汇率已更改-2.66%。当日，交易品种以低点6.45和高点6.75进行交易。
关注Uniti Group Inc - Common Stock动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
UNIT新闻
- Uniti Group参加全球通信会议：战略性聚焦光纤
- Uniti Group at Global Communications Conference: Strategic Fiber Focus
- Kinetic receives $156.6 million in BEAD grants for rural fiber expansion
- Strength Seen in Uniti (UNIT): Can Its 12.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Unity Group LLC (UNIT) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- Uniti Group Inc stock hits 52-week low at 5.88 USD
- Will AI-Driven Fiber Boom Boost MasTec's Communications Business?
- Uniti Group at TD Cowen Summit: Strategic Insights on Fiber and AI
- Uniti Group stock price target raised to $7.50 from $3.50 at BofA Securities
- Raymond James raises Uniti Group stock price target to $11 on FTTH potential
- Uniti Group Remains A Strong Candidate Following Its Massive Merger (NASDAQ:UNIT)
- Uniti Group earnings missed by $0.16, revenue fell short of estimates
- Uniti Group (UNIT) Q2 FFO and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Uniti Q2 2025 presentation: Fiber growth accelerates amid revenue challenges
- Vornado (VNO) Beats Q2 FFO Estimates
- Uniti Group stock hits 52-week high at $7.57
- Uniti Group completes internal reorganization following Windstream merger
- CTO Realty (CTO) Q2 FFO Lag Estimates
- Uniti Group completes move to Delaware ahead of planned Windstream merger
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow In Week Ended July 25
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Collapse This quarter - Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT), Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)
- Uniti receives final regulatory approval for Windstream merger
- Uniti (UNIT) Moves 10.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- TD Cowen Reaffirms Buy on Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) with a $9 Target
日范围
6.45 6.75
年范围
3.99 7.48
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.77
- 开盘价
- 6.70
- 卖价
- 6.59
- 买价
- 6.89
- 最低价
- 6.45
- 最高价
- 6.75
- 交易量
- 4.403 K
- 日变化
- -2.66%
- 月变化
- 5.44%
- 6个月变化
- 31.27%
- 年变化
- 16.64%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值