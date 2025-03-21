クォートセクション
通貨 / UAMY
UAMY: United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock

5.90 USD 0.33 (5.92%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

UAMYの今日の為替レートは、5.92%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.48の安値と5.93の高値で取引されました。

United States Antimony Corporation Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
5.48 5.93
1年のレンジ
0.49 5.93
以前の終値
5.57
始値
5.67
買値
5.90
買値
6.20
安値
5.48
高値
5.93
出来高
7.792 K
1日の変化
5.92%
1ヶ月の変化
31.11%
6ヶ月の変化
168.18%
1年の変化
730.99%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K