UAMY: United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock
5.90 USD 0.33 (5.92%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UAMYの今日の為替レートは、5.92%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.48の安値と5.93の高値で取引されました。
United States Antimony Corporation Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UAMY News
- 米国アンチモニー社、Q3インベスターサミットで戦略的拡大と成長を発表
- United States Antimony at Q3 Investor Summit: Strategic Expansion and Growth
- United States Antimony earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- United States Antimony shareholders approve board, Texas move and key proposals
- US Antimony provides update on antimony supply procurement efforts
- Transition Metals and 1930153 ON Ltd Sell the Fostung Tungsten Property for US$5,000,000 Cash
- United States Antimony at Q2 Virtual Investor Summit: Strategic Growth Unveiled
- Perpetua Resources: Sell The Antimony Euphoria Rally Before The Cycle Turns (PPTA)
- United States Antimony Corporation Announces Participation at the 25th Annual B. Riley Securities Investor Conference
- United States Antimony Corporation Announces Participation at Canaccord Genuity 4th Annual Global Metals & Mining Conference
- United States Antimony Corporation Affirms Commitment to U.S. Critical Minerals Supply Chain Amid Market Shifts and Trade Policy Developments
- US Antimony restarts Mexico smelter plant after over a year
- 3 Ways To Profit From China’s Export Ban On Rare Earth Metals
- Chart Of The Day: 2025 'Top Picks' Top Performers Speak Volumes
- United States Antimony: Taking A Wait And See Approach On Its Alaska Project (UAMY)
- United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
5.48 5.93
1年のレンジ
0.49 5.93
- 以前の終値
- 5.57
- 始値
- 5.67
- 買値
- 5.90
- 買値
- 6.20
- 安値
- 5.48
- 高値
- 5.93
- 出来高
- 7.792 K
- 1日の変化
- 5.92%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 31.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 168.18%
- 1年の変化
- 730.99%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K