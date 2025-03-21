Divisas / UAMY
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
UAMY: United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock
5.57 USD 0.24 (4.50%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de UAMY de hoy ha cambiado un 4.50%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 5.23, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 5.68.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UAMY News
- United States Antimony en la Cumbre de Inversores del T3: Expansión estratégica y crecimiento
- UAMY en Cumbre de Inversores: Expansión estratégica y crecimiento
- United States Antimony at Q3 Investor Summit: Strategic Expansion and Growth
- United States Antimony earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- United States Antimony shareholders approve board, Texas move and key proposals
- US Antimony provides update on antimony supply procurement efforts
- Transition Metals and 1930153 ON Ltd Sell the Fostung Tungsten Property for US$5,000,000 Cash
- United States Antimony at Q2 Virtual Investor Summit: Strategic Growth Unveiled
- Perpetua Resources: Sell The Antimony Euphoria Rally Before The Cycle Turns (PPTA)
- United States Antimony Corporation Announces Participation at the 25th Annual B. Riley Securities Investor Conference
- United States Antimony Corporation Announces Participation at Canaccord Genuity 4th Annual Global Metals & Mining Conference
- United States Antimony Corporation Affirms Commitment to U.S. Critical Minerals Supply Chain Amid Market Shifts and Trade Policy Developments
- US Antimony restarts Mexico smelter plant after over a year
- 3 Ways To Profit From China’s Export Ban On Rare Earth Metals
- Chart Of The Day: 2025 'Top Picks' Top Performers Speak Volumes
- United States Antimony: Taking A Wait And See Approach On Its Alaska Project (UAMY)
- United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Rango diario
5.23 5.68
Rango anual
0.49 5.68
- Cierres anteriores
- 5.33
- Open
- 5.37
- Bid
- 5.57
- Ask
- 5.87
- Low
- 5.23
- High
- 5.68
- Volumen
- 8.052 K
- Cambio diario
- 4.50%
- Cambio mensual
- 23.78%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 153.18%
- Cambio anual
- 684.51%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B