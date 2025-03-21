통화 / UAMY
UAMY: United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock
6.38 USD 0.48 (8.14%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
UAMY 환율이 오늘 8.14%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.94이고 고가는 6.68이었습니다.
United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
UAMY News
- Tesla, AltC Surge Among Friday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- 미국 안티모니, 3분기 투자자 서밋: 전략적 확장과 성장
- United States Antimony at Q3 Investor Summit: Strategic Expansion and Growth
- United States Antimony earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- United States Antimony shareholders approve board, Texas move and key proposals
- US Antimony provides update on antimony supply procurement efforts
- Transition Metals and 1930153 ON Ltd Sell the Fostung Tungsten Property for US$5,000,000 Cash
- United States Antimony at Q2 Virtual Investor Summit: Strategic Growth Unveiled
- Perpetua Resources: Sell The Antimony Euphoria Rally Before The Cycle Turns (PPTA)
- United States Antimony Corporation Announces Participation at the 25th Annual B. Riley Securities Investor Conference
- United States Antimony Corporation Announces Participation at Canaccord Genuity 4th Annual Global Metals & Mining Conference
- United States Antimony Corporation Affirms Commitment to U.S. Critical Minerals Supply Chain Amid Market Shifts and Trade Policy Developments
- US Antimony restarts Mexico smelter plant after over a year
- 3 Ways To Profit From China’s Export Ban On Rare Earth Metals
- Chart Of The Day: 2025 'Top Picks' Top Performers Speak Volumes
- United States Antimony: Taking A Wait And See Approach On Its Alaska Project (UAMY)
- United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
5.94 6.68
년간 변동
0.49 6.68
- 이전 종가
- 5.90
- 시가
- 5.96
- Bid
- 6.38
- Ask
- 6.68
- 저가
- 5.94
- 고가
- 6.68
- 볼륨
- 17.491 K
- 일일 변동
- 8.14%
- 월 변동
- 41.78%
- 6개월 변동
- 190.00%
- 년간 변동율
- 798.59%
