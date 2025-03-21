Valute / UAMY
UAMY: United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock
6.38 USD 0.48 (8.14%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UAMY ha avuto una variazione del 8.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.94 e ad un massimo di 6.68.
Segui le dinamiche di United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
UAMY News
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.94 6.68
Intervallo Annuale
0.49 6.68
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.90
- Apertura
- 5.96
- Bid
- 6.38
- Ask
- 6.68
- Minimo
- 5.94
- Massimo
- 6.68
- Volume
- 17.491 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 8.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- 41.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 190.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- 798.59%
20 settembre, sabato