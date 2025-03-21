QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / UAMY
Tornare a Azioni

UAMY: United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock

6.38 USD 0.48 (8.14%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UAMY ha avuto una variazione del 8.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.94 e ad un massimo di 6.68.

Segui le dinamiche di United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UAMY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.94 6.68
Intervallo Annuale
0.49 6.68
Chiusura Precedente
5.90
Apertura
5.96
Bid
6.38
Ask
6.68
Minimo
5.94
Massimo
6.68
Volume
17.491 K
Variazione giornaliera
8.14%
Variazione Mensile
41.78%
Variazione Semestrale
190.00%
Variazione Annuale
798.59%
20 settembre, sabato