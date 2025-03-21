CotationsSections
Devises / UAMY
Retour à Actions

UAMY: United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock

6.38 USD 0.48 (8.14%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de UAMY a changé de 8.14% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 5.94 et à un maximum de 6.68.

Suivez la dynamique United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UAMY Nouvelles

Range quotidien
5.94 6.68
Range Annuel
0.49 6.68
Clôture Précédente
5.90
Ouverture
5.96
Bid
6.38
Ask
6.68
Plus Bas
5.94
Plus Haut
6.68
Volume
17.491 K
Changement quotidien
8.14%
Changement Mensuel
41.78%
Changement à 6 Mois
190.00%
Changement Annuel
798.59%
20 septembre, samedi