Currencies / UAMY
UAMY: United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock
5.33 USD 0.25 (4.92%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UAMY exchange rate has changed by 4.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.02 and at a high of 5.50.
Follow United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UAMY News
- United States Antimony at Q3 Investor Summit: Strategic Expansion and Growth
- United States Antimony earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- United States Antimony shareholders approve board, Texas move and key proposals
- US Antimony provides update on antimony supply procurement efforts
- Transition Metals and 1930153 ON Ltd Sell the Fostung Tungsten Property for US$5,000,000 Cash
- United States Antimony at Q2 Virtual Investor Summit: Strategic Growth Unveiled
- Perpetua Resources: Sell The Antimony Euphoria Rally Before The Cycle Turns (PPTA)
- United States Antimony Corporation Announces Participation at the 25th Annual B. Riley Securities Investor Conference
- United States Antimony Corporation Announces Participation at Canaccord Genuity 4th Annual Global Metals & Mining Conference
- United States Antimony Corporation Affirms Commitment to U.S. Critical Minerals Supply Chain Amid Market Shifts and Trade Policy Developments
- US Antimony restarts Mexico smelter plant after over a year
- 3 Ways To Profit From China’s Export Ban On Rare Earth Metals
- Chart Of The Day: 2025 'Top Picks' Top Performers Speak Volumes
- United States Antimony: Taking A Wait And See Approach On Its Alaska Project (UAMY)
- United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
5.02 5.50
Year Range
0.49 5.50
- Previous Close
- 5.08
- Open
- 5.20
- Bid
- 5.33
- Ask
- 5.63
- Low
- 5.02
- High
- 5.50
- Volume
- 9.597 K
- Daily Change
- 4.92%
- Month Change
- 18.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 142.27%
- Year Change
- 650.70%
