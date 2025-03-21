KurseKategorien
UAMY: United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock

6.48 USD 0.58 (9.83%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von UAMY hat sich für heute um 9.83% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.94 bis zu einem Hoch von 6.65 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
5.94 6.65
Jahresspanne
0.49 6.65
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
5.90
Eröffnung
5.96
Bid
6.48
Ask
6.78
Tief
5.94
Hoch
6.65
Volumen
4.258 K
Tagesänderung
9.83%
Monatsänderung
44.00%
6-Monatsänderung
194.55%
Jahresänderung
812.68%
