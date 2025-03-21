Währungen / UAMY
UAMY: United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock
6.48 USD 0.58 (9.83%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von UAMY hat sich für heute um 9.83% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.94 bis zu einem Hoch von 6.65 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
UAMY News
Tagesspanne
5.94 6.65
Jahresspanne
0.49 6.65
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 5.90
- Eröffnung
- 5.96
- Bid
- 6.48
- Ask
- 6.78
- Tief
- 5.94
- Hoch
- 6.65
- Volumen
- 4.258 K
- Tagesänderung
- 9.83%
- Monatsänderung
- 44.00%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 194.55%
- Jahresänderung
- 812.68%
