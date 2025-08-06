通貨 / TXG
TXG: 10x Genomics Inc
13.27 USD 0.41 (3.19%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TXGの今日の為替レートは、3.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.05の安値と13.50の高値で取引されました。
10x Genomics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
13.05 13.50
1年のレンジ
6.78 22.52
- 以前の終値
- 12.86
- 始値
- 13.18
- 買値
- 13.27
- 買値
- 13.57
- 安値
- 13.05
- 高値
- 13.50
- 出来高
- 5.327 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.19%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.28%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 53.06%
- 1年の変化
- -41.07%
