クォートセクション
通貨 / TXG
株に戻る

TXG: 10x Genomics Inc

13.27 USD 0.41 (3.19%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TXGの今日の為替レートは、3.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.05の安値と13.50の高値で取引されました。

10x Genomics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TXG News

1日のレンジ
13.05 13.50
1年のレンジ
6.78 22.52
以前の終値
12.86
始値
13.18
買値
13.27
買値
13.57
安値
13.05
高値
13.50
出来高
5.327 K
1日の変化
3.19%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.28%
6ヶ月の変化
53.06%
1年の変化
-41.07%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K